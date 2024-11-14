Shipt Saves the Season with Unbeatable Convenience, Exclusive Promotions, and Membership Savings

Get everything from gifts to hosting essentials reliably delivered via Shipt

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Shipt is spreading cheer with delightful same-day delivery, unmatched deals, and everything customers need all season long. From hosting family dinners to searching for the perfect gifts to grabbing last-minute holiday essentials and toasting to the new year*, Shipt helps ease the stress with exclusive promotions and 50% off its annual membership for a limited time.

To sweeten holiday shopping, Shipt is launching Season of Savings, an annual event packed with discounts and surprises on the products customers want all season long. Plus, Shipt has added over 2,000 new retail locations nationwide this year, including Ulta Beauty at Target, The Fresh Market, Lowe's, and local favorites like Giant Eagle and Save Mart, giving members even more curated options. These new additions join favorites like Target, CVS, and Petsmart, as well as beloved local grocers.

SHIPT MEMBERSHIP: CONVENIENCE MEETS HOLIDAY MAGIC

Shipt's $49 annual membership promotion (regularly $99) is now available through January 4, 2025, making it easier than ever to enjoy same-day delivery from your favorite stores. With an annual membership, customers get unlimited same-day delivery on orders over $35 and exclusive savings, and a range of members-only perks.

DEALS ACROSS ALL HOLIDAY NEEDS

In addition to the membership promotion, Shipt's Season of Savings also features incredible deals across a wide variety of popular holiday categories, including:

Season-Long Deals (November 1-January 1)

$15 off your order of $60 or more with code HOLIDAY15**

off your order of or more with code HOLIDAY15** Half-off annual membership $49 (reg. $99 ) with code SHIPTGIFT

Thanksgiving Deals

November 10-16 , at Target and all grocery stores***: Spend $25 , get $10 on household essentials Buy one, get one 50% off on bath and body products Buy one, get one 30% off on cough, cold, and flu, pain and fever, vitamins and supplements 30% off kitchen and dining Spend $20 , save $5 on baby essentials 30% off pet essentials 10% off turkey

, at Target and all grocery stores***: November 17-23 : $10 off order of $50+ for those with Shipt student memberships

: off order of $50+ for those with Shipt student memberships November 25-27 : spend $35 , save $10 on on last-minute Thanksgiving essentials at all grocery stores and Target****

December Holiday Deals

December 1-14 : 25% off orders of $40 or more from Ulta Beauty at Target, CVS, Walgreens, PetSmart, Petco, Lowes, Carters, Office Depot, and Office Max (max savings of $10 )*****

: 25% off orders of or more from Ulta Beauty at Target, CVS, Walgreens, PetSmart, Petco, Lowes, Carters, Office Depot, and Office Max (max savings of )***** December 8-24 : 20% off top gifting categories at Target + Meijer (Shipt members only)******

ALL-NEW GIFT CARD EXPERIENCE

Not sure what to give that special someone? A Shipt gift card is the perfect gift!

A Shipt gift card never expires, and with an all-new digital facelift, including multiple card designs and e-gifting options, a Shipt gift card lasts beyond the holiday season. And even better, take advantage of the season-long 50% off membership offer when purchasing an annual membership gift card. Terms and conditions apply. Please check out shipt.com/gift for more information.

SHIPT TO THE RESCUE: HOW IT WORKS

No matter how hectic the holiday calendar gets, Shipt makes shopping stress-free:

Download the Shipt app or visit Shipt.com to sign up for a membership or take advantage of a 14-day free trial**. Target Circle 360 members can enable access to the Shipt marketplace by visiting shipt.com/target-circle-360 . Choose the store you wish to order from. Build your shopping list with a wide range of categories, from fresh groceries to festive decorations. Select a convenient delivery window and a trusted shopper with Shipt will shop your order, communicating with you about out-of-stocks, relevant substitutions and where they are in the shopping process (option to select back-ups for products out of stock ahead of time).

To learn more about Shipt's holiday offers and start saving today, visit www.shipt.com or download the Shipt app.

About Shipt

Shipt is a retail tech company that connects people to reliable, high-quality delivery with a personal touch. Through the power of technology, Shipt connects customers to the things they want from the stores they love, workers to new earning opportunities, and retail businesses to more satisfied customers. Headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt brings people the flexible solutions they need with the above-and-beyond service they expect. Shipt is an independently operated subsidiary of Target Corp. and is available to 80% of the U.S. population. For more information, please visit Shipt's Newsroom.

*States with alcohol delivery availability: Alabama, Arizona, California, Connecticut, District of Columbia, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, North Carolina, Nebraska, Ohio, Tennessee, Texas, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho and Mississippi

**Offer valid for new customers only, returning customers are ineligible. 14 day trial will renew at the applicable membership rate at the end of the trial. Cancellation available free of charge anytime during trial. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotion Terms and Conditions. Deliveries under $35 with a membership will incur a $7 fee. All orders with alcohol (where available) may incur a $7 alcohol fee. Service fees may apply and will vary by retailer and location. See Terms of Service

***Offer expires 11/16/2024. Discount available at select retailers and applies to select items. Discount applied automatically at check out for qualifying orders. Limit one per order. Promotion is subject to Terms and Conditions.

****Purchase of qualifying products at select retailers of $35 or more must be placed by 11/27/2024 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for $10 off, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 credit per member. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

*****Store availability varies by location. Offer valid 12/1/24 through 12/14/24. Carter's, CVS, Lowe's, Office Depot OfficeMax, PetSmart, Petco, Walgreens, or Ulta Beauty at Target order of $40 or more must be placed by 12/14/24 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for max savings of $10, which will automatically apply to qualifying order at checkout. Offer not valid for orders containing alcohol items. Limit 1 credit per member. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

******Purchase of qualifying products at Target or Meijer must be placed by 12/24/2024 at 11:59 p.m. HT to qualify for 20% off, which will automatically apply to a qualifying order at checkout. Limit 1 credit per member. Offer is subject to Shipt Promotional Terms and Conditions.

