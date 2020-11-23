Shipt To Onboard An Additional 50,000 Shoppers This Holiday Season

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shipt today announced that it's adding 50,000 more shoppers to its national network this holiday season after seeing increased, early demand across its business. This is in addition to the 100,000 shoppers Shipt announced it would be onboarding nationwide in October.

Shipt is looking for shoppers across the country and is focusing on adding thousands of shoppers in Detroit, Grand Rapids, Mich., Minneapolis/St. Paul, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh. People who become shoppers over the next few days are eligible for the company's holiday cash bonus during November 25-30, as well as any local incentives. Applications are reviewed multiple times a day and can be submitted by visiting www.shipt.com/-be-a-shopper .

"Shipt Shoppers are serving customers with care and making their lives easier during an unprecedented holiday season," said Shipt CEO Kelly Caruso. "We're excited to add even more shoppers to the community and reward them for their work in helping American families prepare for holiday meals, delight loved ones with gifts and everything in between."

While Shipt is on track to add the 100,000 additional shoppers it announced back in October, adding another 50,000 shoppers to its platform will further help deliver high customer service and support continued expansion into new markets and retailers throughout the busy holiday season. Over the past six months, Shipt has experienced fast-paced growth, doubling its shopper base, expanding its retailer footprint and growing its membership and customer base.

About Shipt

Shipt brings the store to your door. Through a community of Shipt Shoppers and a convenient app, Shipt provides personal shopping and delivery and is available to 80% of households in more than 5,000 U.S. cities. Shipt Shoppers go above and beyond, communicating in real time about preferences and substitutions. A curated marketplace of retailers, Shipt offers access to a variety of stores and product categories including fresh foods, household essentials, wellness products, office and pet supplies. Shipt is an independently operated, wholly owned subsidiary of Target Corp. Founded and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, Shipt also maintains an office in San Francisco. For more information, visit Shipt.com.

