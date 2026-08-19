ShipToBox.com Expands AI-Powered Global Shopping Experience for U.S. Retailers, One Checkout and Worldwide Delivery

AI-driven commerce connects shopping, secure payments, Buy For Me, package consolidation and domestic or international delivery for consumers, resellers, SMBs and B2B2C partners

NEW YORK, Aug. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipToBox.com is expanding its AI-powered commerce experience to simplify how consumers and businesses shop from U.S. stores, manage purchases, pay securely and arrange delivery across the United States and international destinations.

ShipToBox.com delivers an unlimited U.S. shopping experience, helping customers shop across major U.S. retailers, manage purchases, consolidate packages, and arrange cost-efficient domestic or international delivery through one intelligent commerce experience.

Online shopping offers enormous choice, but buying from several retailers can create unnecessary friction. A customer purchasing electronics on Amazon, household products from Walmart, apparel from Target, bulk items from Costco, products from eBay, or merchandise from thousands of other U.S. stores may face separate carts, accounts, payments, packages and delivery decisions. International shoppers can face added challenges when a retailer does not ship directly to their country or does not accept their preferred payment method.

ShipToBox.com is designed to bring more of that journey into one connected experience. Customers can shop from eligible U.S. retailers, use Buy For Me purchasing assistance, access a U.S. shopping address, manage incoming packages, request consolidation or repacking, compare available delivery choices and authorize domestic or international forwarding.

The experience is intended to help customers search less, manage fewer checkouts, and make more informed shipping decisions from one account.

The company's vision goes beyond traditional package forwarding. ShipToBox.com is developing an AI-powered global commerce layer connecting online shopping, payments, package intelligence and fulfillment for B2C and B2B2C commerce.

"Shopping across multiple stores should not require customers to manage multiple disconnected experiences," said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of ShipToBox.com. "Our goal is to use AI, secure payment technology and intelligent fulfillment to make U.S. shopping easier for an individual customer and more scalable for businesses."

AI-assisted technology supports package optimization by evaluating factors such as dimensions, weight, available box configurations, dimensional-weight considerations and delivery options when eligible packages are considered for consolidation. Rather than simply placing every purchase into one oversized box, the system can help identify practical configurations intended to reduce unnecessary packaging and improve shipment visibility before release.

Secure commerce is another part of the experience. Through financial-technology infrastructure powered by PayToMe.co, ShipToBox.com supports payment automation, fraud-prevention and identity-verification capabilities for domestic and cross-border transactions. This combination of eCommerce, FinTech and fulfillment is designed to serve individual shoppers as well as resellers, SMBs and business partners.

For consumers, ShipToBox.com can simplify shopping across multiple U.S. websites through one account and coordinated package management. International customers can use a U.S. address to receive eligible purchases from merchants that may not offer direct international delivery. Where eligible, customers may also benefit from a sales-tax-free U.S. shopping address, subject to applicable transaction requirements and law.

For businesses, the platform can support product sourcing, multi-retailer purchasing, package consolidation, order management and distribution. Resellers and SMBs can purchase from multiple U.S. merchants, organize inventory flows, compare available shipping services and direct eligible packages to one or multiple destinations. B2B2C partners can use ShipToBox.com's commerce, payment and fulfillment capabilities to support their customers without building each component independently.

The platform's multi-destination capabilities can also support families, gift buyers, resellers and businesses managing purchases for different recipients. Customers can consider delivery speed, shipping cost, package count and destination requirements before authorizing a shipment.

ShipToBox.com's evolution reflects a broader opportunity in cross-border eCommerce: connecting discovery and purchasing with the financial and fulfillment infrastructure required to complete the transaction. The company began by helping customers receive and forward U.S. purchases. Today, it is developing toward an intelligent commerce ecosystem combining multi-store U.S. shopping, Buy For Me, one-account management, secure payments, AI-assisted package consolidation and flexible domestic and worldwide delivery.

Customers and businesses looking to shop U.S. stores, consolidate packages or arrange domestic and international delivery can visit ShipToBox.com to create an account, review available services and get a shipping quote today.

About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an AI-powered global commerce company serving consumers, international shoppers, resellers, SMBs and B2B2C partners. Its services include U.S. shopping access, Buy For Me purchasing assistance, package receiving and management, consolidation and repacking, secure payment capabilities, and domestic and international forwarding. ShipToBox.com focuses on making multi-store commerce easier to manage through AI, financial technology and intelligent fulfillment.

For more information, visit ShipToBox.com.

Media Contact:

Mike Ulker

+1 (212) 599 3120

[email protected]

SOURCE ShipToBox.com