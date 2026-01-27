ShipToBox.com Expands AI Shopping + Shipping Platform for Sales Tax-Free U.S. Shopping and Global Delivery

One checkout for U.S. shopping with package consolidation, multi-destination shipping, carrier comparisons, and AI fraud prevention—powered by PayToMe.co.

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipToBox.com, an AI-powered shopping and shipping platform powered by PayToMe.co, today announced expanded capabilities designed to simplify how consumers and businesses shop from U.S. websites and deliver purchases across all 50 U.S. states and international destinations.

Shop from U.S. stores and ship anywhere with consolidation, multi-destination delivery, and sales tax-free options (where eligible)

ShipToBox.com supports streamlined shopping-to-delivery workflows including one-stop checkout, package consolidation, multi-destination shipping, carrier rate comparisons, and AI-powered fraud prevention—helping customers lower shipping costs, reduce checkout friction, improve delivery control, and gain more transparency on total delivery cost.

"Shopping online is easy, but shipping and delivery are still fragmented," said Mike Ulker, CEO. "ShipToBox.com was built to remove friction—so shoppers and businesses can buy from U.S. websites and ship anywhere using one simple platform experience with smarter consolidation, better cost visibility, and greater delivery flexibility."

A Growing Need: Sales Tax Savings + Smarter Shipping

Shoppers today are actively searching for ways to reduce the total cost of online purchasing, especially on higher-value orders, repeat purchases, or multi-item carts. ShipToBox.com supports cost-conscious workflows, including the ability to shop from U.S. merchants with sales tax-free options (where eligible) and flexible shipping strategies—helping customers optimize savings beyond product discounts.

For international shoppers, resellers, and multi-address buyers, the platform helps address common cross-border challenges such as high courier rates, fragmented tracking, customs confusion, and limited consolidation options. Customers can purchase from multiple U.S. retailers, consolidate packages where appropriate, and ship domestically or internationally with fewer steps.

Key Features Designed for U.S. and International Customers

ShipToBox.com supports both consumer and business use cases, including U.S. shoppers, international customers purchasing from U.S. websites, resellers, gift senders, and procurement workflows.

Key capabilities include:

One-Stop Checkout Workflow

Customers can manage purchasing and delivery planning through a single platform experience designed to support repeat ordering and scalable workflows.

Package Consolidation

Combine shipments from multiple retailers to reduce courier costs, tracking complexity, and delivery coordination issues—especially valuable for international shipping, larger orders, or frequent purchases.

Multi-Destination Shipping

Ship to multiple recipients across states or countries—ideal for families, businesses, resellers, and multi-location fulfillment needs.

Carrier Comparison and Delivery Optimization

Compare shipping options based on speed, cost, and destination requirements. Customers may achieve meaningful cost savings depending on package type, consolidation method, and selected service level.

Built-In Automation, Currency Support, and AI Fraud Prevention

ShipToBox.com streamlines global purchasing and delivery coordination through automation, improved tracking, currency conversion support, and AI-based fraud prevention safeguards designed to help reduce payment and delivery risks.

Designed for Real-World Use Cases

ShipToBox.com supports practical customer needs, including:

Shopping from U.S. retailers and shipping internationally





Consolidating multiple packages to reduce shipping costs





Shipping to family members, friends, or business locations





Sending gifts, personal orders, or business supplies across borders





Scaling purchases for resale or fulfillment operations

ShipToBox.com helps customers save time, reduce complexity, and make cross-border shipping more predictable.

Powered by PayToMe.co

ShipToBox.com is powered by PayToMe.co, an AI-native fintech infrastructure platform supporting payment automation, compliance workflows, and scalable global commerce operations. PayToMe.co connects with 12,000+ financial institutions and provides infrastructure including automated invoicing, compliance-ready automation, and cross-border operations support.

About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an AI-powered shopping and shipping platform that helps consumers and businesses coordinate delivery from U.S. websites across all 50 U.S. states and worldwide destinations. With workflow automation, consolidation, multi-destination shipping, and carrier comparisons, ShipToBox.com helps customers reduce shipping friction and lower total cost.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native fintech infrastructure platform powering invoicing, payments, KYC/KYB workflows, and automation for global commerce and operations. PayToMe.co connects with 12,000+ financial institutions and provides scalable infrastructure for next-generation platforms.

