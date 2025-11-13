ShipToBox.com Powers Black Friday AI Shopping -- One Checkout, Save on U.S. Sales Tax

Shop Exclusive U.S. Black Friday Deals on Tech, Fashion & Beauty — Ship Worldwide with ShipToBox.com

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipToBox.com, the award-winning AI-powered shopping and logistics platform, is transforming how U.S. and international customers shop, save, and ship this Black Friday and holiday season.

Through its expanded Smart Global Shopping & Shipping Platform, powered by PayToMe.co's financial-technology infrastructure, ShipToBox.com enables shoppers in the United States and 220+ countries to enjoy one-cart checkout, sales-tax savings, courier price comparison, and worldwide delivery — all in one secure, AI-optimized experience.

ShipToBox.com makes U.S. Black Friday shopping easy and global. One AI-powered checkout to shop top U.S. stores like Amazon, Nike, and Macy's - save on U.S. sales tax, combine packages, and ship gifts to 220+ countries securely. From smart shopping to global delivery - ShipToBox.com combines AI and FinTech technology to simplify Black Friday deals. Shop, save, and ship smarter this holiday season with PayToMe.co-powered innovation.

Shop U.S. Stores. Save More. Ship Anywhere.

This season, ShipToBox.com gives every shopper the power to buy from top U.S. retailers such as Amazon, Nike, Macy's, Apple, Walmart, Best Buy, and Sephora — without juggling multiple carts or paying hidden fees.

With one unified checkout, U.S. customers can purchase from multiple brands at once, save up to 10% in state sales tax when using their ShipToBox address, and send gifts or packages to family and friends across the U.S. or overseas in a few clicks.

For international buyers, ShipToBox consolidates purchases from multiple stores into one parcel, automatically applies Black Friday and Cyber Monday discounts, and finds the best courier prices from FedEx, DHL, UPS, and USPS for fast, affordable delivery.

"We built ShipToBox so everyone and every business — whether in New York or New Delhi — can enjoy the same U.S. shopping freedom and savings," said Mike Ulker, Founder and CEO of ShipToBox.com. "Our AI engine and PayToMe.co FinTech network make holiday shopping tax-free, seamless, and 24/7."

AI SmartCart + FinTech Power

ShipToBox.com's proprietary AI SmartCart™ analyzes thousands of product feeds and courier routes in real time. It automatically applies sales-tax exemptions, detects holiday promotions, and recommends optimal delivery options based on location, cost, and speed.

Through PayToMe.co's FinTech network, which securely connects with 12,000+ financial institutions worldwide, users can pay in 100+ currencies, enjoy instant confirmation, and track every shipment through a unified dashboard protected by AI-driven fraud detection.

Benefits for U.S. and Global Shoppers

One-Cart Checkout: Add items from Amazon, Nike, Macy's & more — pay once securely.

Add items from Amazon, Nike, Macy's & more — pay once securely. Save Up to 10% U.S. Sales Tax: Use your free ShipToBox U.S. address to qualify for out-of-state savings.

Use your free ShipToBox U.S. address to qualify for out-of-state savings. Compare Couriers Instantly: FedEx, DHL, UPS, USPS — see the best price & speed in seconds.

FedEx, DHL, UPS, USPS — see the best price & speed in seconds. Ship to Loved Ones: Send gifts across America or to 220+ countries with real-time tracking.

Send gifts across America or to 220+ countries with real-time tracking. AI-Optimized Delivery: Predictive routing minimizes delays and cuts costs.

Predictive routing minimizes delays and cuts costs. Multi-Currency Payments: Fast, secure checkout through PayToMe.co FinTech.

Fast, secure checkout through PayToMe.co FinTech. 24/7 Customer Support: Live teams in the U.S., Europe, Asia, and the Middle East.

Award-Winning Innovation

ShipToBox.com earned the 2025 Stevie International Business Award (Silver) for Innovation in Technology and Logistics, recognizing its impact on AI-powered cross-border commerce and sustainability.

The company's technology merges AI, automation, and FinTech to make shopping and shipping more efficient, transparent, and eco-friendly — for individuals, businesses, and partners alike.

Growth Momentum & Crunchbase Signal

With record Black Friday traffic and the integration of PayToMe.co's financial engine, ShipToBox.com projects a 5× increase in shipments during the holiday season.

Enhanced AI analytics, global partnerships, and FinTech capabilities are reinforcing ShipToBox.com's position as one of the fastest-growing AI logistics brands in North America.

"This is shopping and shipping without borders," added Ulker. "ShipToBox lets U.S. customers and businesses save and ship smarter — and gives the rest of the world access to America's best deals."

About ShipToBox.com

Founded in Manhattan, ShipToBox Inc. is a technology company transforming how people shop and ship across borders. By combining AI logistics, FinTech innovation, and sustainable automation, ShipToBox.com helps individuals and businesses shop from U.S. stores, save on taxes, and deliver anywhere in the world with full transparency.

Powered by: PayToMe.co Financial Technology Infrastructure

Supported by: FedEx, DHL, UPS, USPS, and global carrier networks

Accelerator Affiliations: | Startupbootcamp | Global eCommerce Alliances

Media Contact:

ShipToBox Inc.

+1 (212) 599 3120

[email protected]

www.shiptobox.com

Video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ay69hluiW0s

SOURCE ShipToBox.com