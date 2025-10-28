ShipToBox.com, the AI-Driven Global Commerce Platform Powered by PayToMe.co, Expands Its Smart Commerce Network Ahead of Holiday 2025

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ShipToBox.com, the AI-driven global commerce platform powered by PayToMe.co, the AI-native FinTech company transforming global payments, announced the expansion of its Smart Commerce ecosystem ahead of Holiday 2025 and Black Friday. Together, the two SaaS marketplaces are redefining the future of intelligent eCommerce by merging AI innovation, FinTech infrastructure, and one-checkout simplicity into a single platform designed for individuals, SMBs, and enterprises — both within the United States and across 220 international destinations.

Shop and Pay - ShipToBox.com, the AI-Driven Global Commerce Platform powered by PayToMe.co, unites eCommerce, payments, and intelligent fulfillment in one seamless experience. ShipToBox.com consolidates U.S. shopping into one checkout, compares carrier prices, and delivers worldwide-powered by AI Smart Commerce and PayToMe.co's secure FinTech payments.

One Checkout. One Platform. Zero Friction.

ShipToBox.com eliminates the complexity of shopping from multiple stores by offering a single, unified checkout experience. Customers can buy from Amazon, Macy's, Walmart, Best Buy, and thousands of U.S. retailers without creating separate accounts or re-entering payment details. Powered by PayToMe.co's AI-driven payment gateway, users can pay instantly in local or U.S. currency using text-to-pay, digital invoicing, or card-on-file options — all backed by enterprise-grade fraud protection and real-time verification across 12,000 financial institutions.

ShipToBox.com is not just about international shopping; it also simplifies domestic purchasing across all 55 U.S. states. Shoppers and resellers in the U.S. can buy sales tax-free from multiple retailers, consolidate their orders, and ship domestically or to any of 220 countries using one secure platform. This unified Shop & Pay ecosystem delivers convenience, savings, and transparency for every user, regardless of scale or geography.

Why the World Chooses ShipToBox.com

In a world of fragmented online shopping experiences — with multiple carts, payments, and unpredictable shipping costs — ShipToBox.com delivers a single AI-powered solution that connects shopping, payments, and intelligent fulfillment in one place. Through its Expedia-style carrier comparison, users can instantly evaluate real-time rates from FedEx, UPS, DHL, USPS, and Aramex, achieving up to 50% cost savings and faster delivery. Packages are consolidated automatically, and all shipments are optimized via predictive AI routing.

For individuals, ShipToBox.com simplifies buying from multiple U.S. and global retailers with one checkout and one payment. For SMBs, it offers a cost-efficient way to manage orders, inventory, and fulfillment through a visual dashboard. For enterprises, it functions as an AI-powered Commerce-as-a-Service (CaaS) infrastructure — supporting cross-border trade, global reselling, and SaaS-level integrations. Every transaction is frictionless, secure, and optimized by AI.

Powered by PayToMe.co — The FinTech Engine of Smart Commerce™

PayToMe.co powers ShipToBox.com with a global FinTech backbone that connects 12,000 financial institutions, enabling instant currency conversion, AI-driven fraud prevention, and secure cross-border settlement. Its embedded finance suite includes text-to-pay, digital invoicing, and intelligent KYC/KYB automation. With 24/7 customer service and next-generation compliance tools, PayToMe.co ensures safe and seamless financial operations for both domestic and international commerce.

Together, ShipToBox.com and PayToMe.co form the foundation of modern commerce — enabling anyone to Shop, Pay, and Ship anywhere in one seamless experience. The partnership's AI-driven architecture transforms how individuals, SMBs, and global enterprises engage in online trade, combining trust, automation, and financial intelligence under one roof.

Holiday 2025: The Future of Borderless Shopping

As global consumers gear up for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, ShipToBox.com and PayToMe.co are positioned to power the next generation of cross-border and domestic eCommerce. Shoppers gain access to exclusive U.S. sales, while merchants reach new markets instantly without warehouse investments or compliance barriers. The Smart Commerce™ Network integrates AI, FinTech, and predictive fulfillment to deliver the fastest, most transparent, and cost-efficient shopping experience available.

About ShipToBox.com

ShipToBox.com is an AI-driven global commerce platform that unites eCommerce, payments, and intelligent fulfillment — enabling anyone to Shop, Pay, and Ship anywhere in one seamless experience. The platform empowers shoppers, merchants, and businesses to buy from U.S. and international retailers using a sales tax-free U.S. address, automatic package consolidation, and AI-optimized shipping to 220+ countries and all 55 states. Headquartered in New York, ShipToBox.com delivers an Expedia-style carrier comparison experience, automation tools, and a visual dashboard that redefines global commerce. Visit www.shiptobox.com.

About PayToMe.co

PayToMe.co is an AI-native FinTech platform providing smart payments, embedded financial infrastructure, and compliance automation for eCommerce and SaaS businesses worldwide. Its network connects over 12,000 financial institutions and supports instant cross-border transactions, digital invoicing, text-to-pay, and intelligent fraud protection. Visit www.paytome.co.

