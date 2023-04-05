Shirofune Adtech Platform Unveils Expansive Partner Program in U.S.

All are invited to participate in the commitment-free affiliate program, which offers an ongoing 20% bonus throughout the duration of a referred client's use of the platform

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune , recently debuting in the U.S. after becoming the #1 digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, today announced the launch of its partner program in the U.S. The program is commitment-free and everyone is welcome to sign up, from marketing clients who have benefitted from the platform and non-users who feel inspired to recommend it to others.

Those recommending Shirofune, whether digital marketing firms or individuals, will receive a recurring 20% affiliate bonus based on the service fee of the referred client. The bonus will continue on an ongoing basis throughout the entire duration of the new client's use of the platform, with no limits.

"We've amped up the traditional referral program by offering an affiliate compensation, and a rather generous one at 20%, for anyone who wants to share their love of Shirofune!" explained Shirofune Founder and CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi. "All they need to do is mention our name, and if a new client signs with us as a result, everyone benefits."

Shirofune's omnichannel ad management platform is ideal for digital agencies that manage ad campaigns for client brands and in-house marketers who manage campaigns on multiple ad platforms. By utilizing human-powered intelligence rather than AI, Shirofune automates and simplifies digital advertising management, delivering significant time, cost and performance benefits to retail marketers and agencies.

Shirofune, which has captured a 91% market share in Japan, is used by advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours. Launching in the U.S. and Canada in February 2023, Shirofune seeks to offer North American marketers and agencies the same benefits.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

