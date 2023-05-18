Shirofune, Leading Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

News provided by

Shirofune

18 May, 2023, 08:33 ET

Human Intelligence-powered advertising automation platform ready to help advertisers lower time and costs at annual trade event in Palm Springs from May 22-24

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune, in the wake of its U.S. launch earlier this year after becoming the leading digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, will serve as a sponsor of the marketing/advertising trade show Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit. The Shirofune team, including Founder/CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi, will be onsite at the event taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs, California from May 22-24.

Continue Reading
Digiday
Digiday

Amid a hyper-challenging landscape for advertisers and agencies, Shirofune brings "human- powered intelligence" to an automated platform that simplifies digital advertising management, resulting in significant time, cost and performance benefits. Rather than individually accessing ad platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all platforms with auto-budgeting, auto-bidding and smart optimization tools to give users a competitive edge.

"The Digiday summit in Palm Springs is an essential place where the ad industry converges to discuss trends, challenges and, of course, new solutions," said company Founder/CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi. "With our debut in North America earlier this year, Shirofune is eager to help advertising decision-makers here succeed, and we look forward to personally connecting with everyone on the ground in Palm Springs."

Shirofune, which has captured an astounding 91% market share in Japan, is used by advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours. Since launching in the U.S. and Canada last February, Shirofune has had a presence at Shoptalk and eTail West, forged a partnership with Microsoft Advertising, and unveiled an affiliate program.

About Shirofune

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us.

Media Contact
Chelsea Kershaw
Firecracker PR
(909) 573-7237
[email protected]

SOURCE Shirofune

Also from this source

Shirofune Adtech Platform Unveils Expansive Partner Program in U.S.

Shirofune, Japan's #1 Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Shoptalk

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.