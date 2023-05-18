Shirofune, Leading Digital Ad Management Platform, to Sponsor Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit

Human Intelligence-powered advertising automation platform ready to help advertisers lower time and costs at annual trade event in Palm Springs from May 22-24

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shirofune , in the wake of its U.S. launch earlier this year after becoming the leading digital automated advertising management tool in Japan, will serve as a sponsor of the marketing/advertising trade show Digiday Programmatic Marketing Summit . The Shirofune team, including Founder/CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi, will be onsite at the event taking place at The Ritz-Carlton, Rancho Mirage in Palm Springs, California from May 22-24.

Amid a hyper-challenging landscape for advertisers and agencies, Shirofune brings "human- powered intelligence" to an automated platform that simplifies digital advertising management, resulting in significant time, cost and performance benefits. Rather than individually accessing ad platforms such as Meta, Twitter, Google, Microsoft and TikTok, Shirofune maximizes performance across all platforms with auto-budgeting, auto-bidding and smart optimization tools to give users a competitive edge.

"The Digiday summit in Palm Springs is an essential place where the ad industry converges to discuss trends, challenges and, of course, new solutions," said company Founder/CEO Mitsunaga Kikuchi. "With our debut in North America earlier this year, Shirofune is eager to help advertising decision-makers here succeed, and we look forward to personally connecting with everyone on the ground in Palm Springs."

Shirofune, which has captured an astounding 91% market share in Japan, is used by advertisers and agencies including Rakuten and Dentsu, saving them more than 50% of work hours. Since launching in the U.S. and Canada last February, Shirofune has had a presence at Shoptalk and eTail West, forged a partnership with Microsoft Advertising, and unveiled an affiliate program.

Founded in 2014, Shirofune is an automated advertising management tool that maximizes the efficiency and productivity of major digital advertising platforms. The Shirofune platform is designed to maximize advertising effectiveness by automating day-to-day digital ad campaigns using a single, easy-to-use interface for management, budgeting, monitoring and analytics. Over 10,000 accounts have been automated using Shirofune, including 300,000 active ad campaigns. Shirofune also has been selected as the only Yahoo! Ads API-certified partner tool in Japan. For more information, please visit https://shirofune.us .

