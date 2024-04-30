Shohei Ohtani Signs Global Partnership with ITO EN's Green Tea Brand "Oi Ocha"

- Full-page Advertisements in over 60 Newspapers Worldwide Celebrating This New Partnership with Heartfelt Open Letter to Ohtani -

TOKYO, April 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ITO EN, Ltd., the Tokyo-based producer of the World's No. 1 unsweetened green tea beverage brand "Oi Ocha (*)," has signed a global partnership with Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Dodgers, effective April 30, 2024.

Ohtani's comment: "I have been a big fan of 'Oi Ocha' since my time in Japan and it has remained an important companion to me even in my life in America."

Ohtani has been drinking "Oi Ocha" on various occasions, from his time in Japan to his current life in Los Angeles. Along with signing this partnership, ITO EN will publish a letter from the company to Shohei Ohtani expressing support for him. As it aims to become a "global tea company," it will further enhance the value of Japanese tea worldwide by implementing various projects in Japan and abroad with Shohei Ohtani, who is active on the world stage.

- Oi Ocha x Shohei Ohtani partnership announcement: Letter of encouragement from Japan to Ohtani in LA

To announce this partnership, ITO EN is publishing a letter to Ohtani, active in LA, with a message of support from the company. The letter will be published in the Nikkei, Asahi, Yomiuri, Mainichi, and Sankei newspapers, as well as in sports and regional newspapers throughout Japan, including Iwate and Hokkaido, where Ohtani was active. Outside of Japan, it will appear in newspapers published in countries where baseball is popular, such as the leading newspapers in the United States, South Korea, Australia, and others. By publishing a letter in newspapers and on the official website, ITO EN can show its support for Ohtani. "Hi, Ohtani-san! No matter the time of day, no matter how far apart, we're here for you, Ohtani-san."

As a testament to its commitment, ITO EN is ready to deliver the partnership products, in any quantity, at any time, and to any location, be it to the athlete himself, his friends, family, and associates.

- Full text of letter message from ITO EN "Oi Ocha" to Shohei Ohtani

"Dear Mr. Shohei Ohtani,

Yes, the new season is here.

You continue to inspire us with your exceptional performance.

We hope our Oi Ocha green tea will refresh and energize you.

No matter the time of day, no matter how far apart,

We're here for you, Ohtani-san.

Always,

ITO EN 'Oi Ocha'''

- Full text of the comment from Shohei Ohtani to ITO EN "Oi Ocha"

"To all of you who have always supported me

Hi, this is Shohei Ohtani.

I am delighted to announce that I have entered into a global partnership with Ito En's 'Oi Ocha.' I have been a big fan of 'Oi Ocha' since my time in Japan and it has remained an important companion to me even in my life in America.

I was thrilled to hear that my love for 'Oi Ocha' and my frequent consumption of it resonated with Ito En, which led to this opportunity.

As a devoted fan of 'Oi Ocha,' I am excited about the prospect of sharing its charm with people all over the world.

Shohei Ohtani"

Image of Ohtani's letter: https://cdn.kyodonewsprwire.jp/prwfile/release/M108169/202404249912/_prw_PI4fl_HJ73W07q.png

