Shokz Introduces OpenFit Pro, a New Era of Open-Ear Audio with Noise Reduction

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shokz , a pioneer in open-ear audio technology, today announced OpenFit Pro , its first open-ear earbud to feature Open-Ear Noise Reduction. Designed for users who want richer sound while staying aware of their surroundings, OpenFit Pro delivers a new balance of audio clarity, noise control, and all-day comfort.

Shokz OpenFit Pro open-ear earbuds featuring Shokz’s first Open-Ear Noise Reduction

"OpenFit Pro represents an important step forward for open-ear listening," said Vincent Xiong, CEO of Shokz North America. "By introducing Open-Ear Noise Reduction, we are giving people clearer and more detailed sound in more situations while preserving the awareness that defines the open-ear experience."

Reimagined Audio Excellence

OpenFit Pro is powered by Shokz's first SuperBoost™ technology, built around an ultra large 11 × 20 mm synchronized dual-diaphragm driver. This design expands frequency response up to 40 kHz while significantly minimizing distortion below 100 Hz, delivering more powerful bass, finer detail, and a more authentic, stable sound in an open-ear design.

OpenFit Pro is optimized for Dolby Atmos, supporting Dolby Audio™ with Dolby® Head Tracking, letting users hear their favorite mobile entertainment including Dolby Atmos content, with a whole new level of realistic immersion.

Shokz OpenBass™ 2.0 automatically enhances low frequency performance to deliver fuller bass in an open-ear design, while five preset EQ modes and two custom EQ profiles give users control over sound tuning. DirectPitch™ 3.0 helps focus audio toward the ear canal to reduce sound leakage and enhance listening privacy in shared environments.

Advanced Open-Ear Noise Reduction

OpenFit Pro features Shokz's first Open-Ear Noise Reduction, delivering a new balance of awareness and focus. Traditional noise cancellation depends on a sealed ear canal and closed acoustic space to block outside sound, while open-ear designs allow ambient sound to enter freely. To address this challenge, OpenFit Pro uses a triple microphone array, refined speaker design, and Shokz's Ear Adaptive Algorithm to soften unwanted background noise.

Two feedforward microphones continuously monitor environmental noise, while a feedback microphone tracks the sound reaching the ear. This real-time processing dynamically refines audio playback to improve clarity without isolating the ear.

In moderate-noise settings such as cafes, gyms, and offices, OpenFit Pro is designed to perform at its best, reducing common background distractions without changing the open-ear nature of the listening experience. Noise reduction strength can be adjusted in the Shokz App to suit different environments and personal preferences.

All-Day Comfort, Premium Features

Lightweight, titanium-enhanced ear hooks made from ultra-thin nickel-titanium alloy are paired with Shokz Ultra-Soft Silicone™ 2.0 to deliver a secure, comfortable fit designed for extended wear, with an optional support accessory ensuring an ideal fit for every user. A triple microphone system with AI voice recognition and custom wind-control technology keeps calls clear whether commuting, training, or on the move.

With up to 12 hours of listening on a single charge and up to 50 hours with the charging case, OpenFit Pro is built to last through full days of use. With noise reduction enabled, users can expect up to 6 hours per charge and up to 24 hours with the case, while a 10-minute quick charge provides up to 4 hours of playback. An IP55 rating, Bluetooth® 6.1, wireless charging support, and smart wear detection contribute to reliable everyday performance.

Through the Shokz App, users can adjust noise reduction levels, manage Dolby Audio™ and Dolby® Head Tracking, fine-tune EQ settings, customize button controls, connect to two devices simultaneously, and locate earbuds with Find My Earbuds.

Availability and Pricing

OpenFit Pro will launch globally on January 6, 2026, in black and white , priced at $249.95 USD / $329.95 CAD. Pre-orders will be available via Shokz.com , BestBuy.com , and the Best Buy app on that day.

