Shokz Unveils OpenSound: A Unified Technology System That Redefines Open-Ear Audio

NEW YORK, Dec. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at the inaugural Shokz Innovate event in New York City, Shokz introduced OpenSound , a next generation audio technology architecture built to advance open-ear audio through a complete system-level approach. Shokz OpenSound reflects more than a decade of exploration and brings together key developments in hardware, software, and sound delivery to elevate clarity, immersion, and comfort in everyday listening.

Shokz SuperBoost™ uses a synchronized dual-diaphragm driver to deliver deeper bass, extended highs, and the low-distortion performance that anchors the OpenSound framework.

As open-ear audio has expanded beyond runners to commuters, students, professionals, and families, expectations have grown. Listeners want natural awareness and all-day comfort while still experiencing fuller bass, clearer vocals, and stable performance across different environments. Meeting these expectations requires more than isolated improvements. It requires a structure designed specifically for open-ear listening.

"Shokz OpenSound reflects everything we have learned about open-ear audio over more than a decade," said Colin Zhang, Director of Shokz Acoustic Department. "By bringing advancements in driver design, intelligent tuning, and directional sound delivery into one architecture, we are raising what people can expect from open-ear listening. OpenSound sets the stage for the next generation of Shokz products."

To achieve this, Shokz OpenSound is built on three interconnected technology pillars that work together to strengthen the hardware foundation, enhance tuning, and improve sound-direction control across real-world scenarios.

Open-Ear Sound Architecture

At the core of OpenSound is Shokz SuperBoost™, an 11×20 mm synchronized dual-diaphragm driver engineered to deliver deeper bass, extended highs, and low distortion. By driving two diaphragms working in sync, the system lowers the resonance point from 220 Hz to 150 Hz, producing significantly stronger bass while preserving midrange clarity. An expanded radiating area increases acoustic energy output, and an aerospace-grade PMI composite extends high-frequency performance up to 40 kHz. A dual-point suspension and premium silicone diaphragm stabilize vibration and keep distortion extremely low. Together, these advancements deliver stable output from 50 Hz to 40 kHz and form the hardware foundation of the OpenSound architecture.

Intelligent Audio Algorithm

Hardware alone cannot deliver consistently rich open-ear sound. The Intelligent Audio Algorithm maintains clarity, balance, and realism across daily environments. At its center is OpenBass™ 2.0, which adapts in real time to preserve detail and control distortion at higher outputs. Personalized EQ modes, developed with audio engineering experts, support different preferences and listening scenarios.

Sound Leakage Control Technology

The third pillar of Shokz OpenSound is Sound Leakage Control Technology, which focuses on precise sound projection. DirectPitch™ 3.0 uses refined amplitude shaping and phase control to reduce more outward leakage. This helps open-ear listening remain clear and private in quiet or shared environments without sacrificing comfort or awareness.

Establishing a NewBenchmark

Shokz OpenSound also establishes Shokz's highest internal benchmark for open-ear sound quality. Inspired by global listeners, KOLs, and audio engineers, Shokz developed an 18-metric evaluation system that includes both objective measurements and subjective listening dimensions.

These metrics include factors such as low-frequency resonance, total harmonic distortion, and frequency response range. Nine listener-based criteria evaluate bass depth, vocal clarity, treble detail, and overall realism.

Products that integrate all three pillars and meet these standards earn the Shokz OpenSound mark.

Looking Ahead

Shokz OpenSound marks an important strategic milestone for future innovation, ensuring consistency and performance across the next generation of Shokz products. The first model to feature the OpenSound mark will debut in January 2026, introducing this new system to consumers for the first time. With OpenSound, Shokz continues its commitment to shaping the future of comfortable, natural, and immersive listening.

