Shook Hires Former Federal Prosecutor and White Collar Leader for Co-Chair Role

CHICAGO, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Prominent white collar attorney and distinguished former federal prosecutor Andrew S. Boutros has joined Shook, Hardy & Bacon. Boutros will serve as co-chair of the firm's Government Investigations and White Collar Practice and be based in Chicago and Washington, D.C. He is a trusted advisor to some of the world's leading companies, their boards and committees, senior executives and other individuals. Boutros will leverage Shook's market-leading platform to grow the firm's capabilities as one of the go-to trial firms for high-stakes federal and state enforcement matters and related civil litigation.

Boutros' practice includes government enforcement defense, criminal and civil trials, internal investigations, false claims litigation, crisis management response, strategic counseling and compliance-related work. His matters frequently involve the Department of Justice, the United States Attorney's Office, the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Securities and Exchange Commission, among others.

"As a former federal prosecutor leading high-stakes litigation matters, Andrew brings tremendous experience to our government investigations practice," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "He is a distinguished, 'go-to' lawyer in this area. His joining Shook enhances our deep trial bench and our capabilities for the benefit of a wide range of clients."

"Andrew has built a stellar legal career, successfully advocating for clients facing tough and complex government enforcement actions. His tremendous service as a federal prosecutor makes him particularly effective in these matters," said Bill Corrigan, who co-chairs Shook's Government Investigations and White Collar Practice. "We are excited he is joining our team of trial lawyers and look forward to collaborating with him in helping our clients in the courtroom and the boardroom."

Boutros prosecuted cases of national and international significance when he served as a federal prosecutor in the Financial Crimes and Special Prosecutions Section of the Chicago U.S. Attorney's Office. Coordinating with international law enforcement in more than 20 countries, he charged and prosecuted crimes with $500 million in losses, proceeds and judgments. His cases included convicting the world's largest drug trafficker on the dark website, "Silk Road," as part of the multi-district Silk Road Task Force and successfully prosecuting what Bloomberg Businessweek described as "the largest food fraud in U.S. history," involving a series of customs fraud, food fraud, and international trade fraud cases. The Chicago Sun-Times called his convictions "some of the toughest, most significant cases to come out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse." His prior position before joining Shook, was as regional chair of an AmLaw 40 global law firm's White Collar Practice.

"Shook has a storied reputation for trial advocacy in courtrooms across the country," said Boutros from Chicago. "I am excited about the opportunity to bring my experience to a premier trial firm to expand its white collar services as co-chair. I look forward to working with this team."

Boutros is ranked repeatedly in Chambers USA in the category of White Collar Crime and Government Investigations in Illinois, and The Legal 500, and has earned numerous awards and recognitions. The Federal Law Enforcement Officers Association presented him with the prestigious National Prosecutorial Award and the ABA Criminal Justice Section awarded him the Norm Maleng Minister of Justice Award, among the highest honors the ABA can confer upon a prosecutor. Boutros has authored more than 150 articles, thought pieces and book chapters. He has published two books: the first on compliance, The ABA Compliance Officer's Deskbook, and the second with Oxford University Press on global anti-corruption, From 'Baksheesh' to Bribery: Examining the Global Fight Against Corruption and Graft. Boutros has been teaching a course on corporate criminal prosecutions and investigations at the University of Chicago Law School since 2011. He is a member of the American Law Institute and the International Academy of Financial Crime Litigators.

He joins Shook trial attorneys from around the country who represent companies and individuals in criminal, civil and regulatory government enforcement actions at both the federal and state levels. The Government Investigations and White Collar Practice is also led by Former Missouri Deputy Attorney General Bill Corrigan, who joined Shook in 2023, and Partner Patrick Oot, a Washington, D.C., litigator who served in the Securities and Exchange Commission and is a co-founder of the Government Investigations and Civil Litigation Institute and editor-in-chief of The General Counsel's Guide to Government Investigations.

The Government Investigations and White Collar Practice includes some of Shook's most experienced trial lawyers and attorneys who have direct government experience in these agencies:

U.S. Department of Justice;

State Attorneys General offices, including Missouri ;

; U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission;

U.S. Federal Trade Commission;

U.S. Army Judge Advocate General's Corps; and

U.S. Air Force Judge Advocate General's Corps.

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 19 offices in the United States and London, with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

