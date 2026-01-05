Shook, Hardy & Bacon Announces Key Practice and Office Leadership Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce new leadership in several practice groups and office locations, effective January 1.

"We have always been incredibly fortunate to have a strong, vibrant group of talented partners who are not just incredible practitioners but strategic thinkers," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We're excited about these new additions to our leadership team and look forward to their contributions."