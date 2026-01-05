Shook, Hardy & Bacon Announces Key Practice and Office Leadership Changes

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Jan. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shook, Hardy & Bacon is pleased to announce new leadership in several practice groups and office locations, effective January 1.

"We have always been incredibly fortunate to have a strong, vibrant group of talented partners who are not just incredible practitioners but strategic thinkers," said Shook Chair Madeleine McDonough. "We're excited about these new additions to our leadership team and look forward to their contributions."

Shook's new practice and office leaders are:

Practices

  • Jad Davis and James Thompson, co-chairs of the Environmental & Toxic Tort Litigation Practice Group.

  • James Mayor, chair of the firm's Corporate Services Group.

  • Sue Werstak, practice managing partner of the Environmental & Toxic Tort Litigation and Product Liability Litigation practice groups.

Offices

  • Annie Chuang, managing partner of the San Francisco office.

  • Janet Hickson, managing partner of the Orange County office.

To speak to a Shook attorney, contact Shook Director of Communications Josh Epstein, 212.779.6118, [email protected].

About Shook, Hardy & Bacon

Founded in 1889, Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P. has 18 offices in the United States with attorneys and professional staff serving clients in the health, science and technology sectors in areas ranging from product liability defense and business litigation to intellectual property prosecution and litigation, environmental and toxic tort, privacy and data security and regulatory counseling.

SOURCE Shook, Hardy & Bacon L.L.P.

