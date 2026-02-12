Shoot 360 and LA Fitness Piloting Program to Transform Basketball Gyms into Gamified, Data-Driven Training & Competition Experiences

Program to Debut in 6 Gyms in California, Oregon and Washington with Plans to Expand in Select Markets Nationwide

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the world's largest and most advanced technology-driven basketball training, competition and entertainment platform, is piloting a program with LA Fitness that will convert select locations of the chain's basketball facilities into immersive, gamified experiences powered by cutting-edge technology. Test markets will launch in Northern California, Oregon and Washington State.

Shoot 360 is piloting a program with LA Fitness to convert select locations of the chain’s basketball facilities into immersive, gamified experiences powered by cutting-edge technology. This rendering shows Shoot 360 Hillsboro in Oregon, which is scheduled to open inside LA Fitness this April. Shoot 360 is the world’s premier high-tech basketball training, competition and entertainment platform with more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe and Asia. As part of the pilot program between Shoot 360 and LA Fitness, Golden State Sports Academy has announced an extended collaboration with Shoot 360 that includes the opening of three new locations throughout the Bay Area. The new Shoot 360 training spaces will open in Spring 2026 within existing City Sports Club locations. City Sports Clubs is owned and operated by LA Fitness’ parent company Fitness International.

Shoot 360 will install its proprietary tech-driven basketball courts that combine machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, into select LA Fitness gyms. Members will gain access to professional NBA-caliber technology that measures shooting arc, depth and alignment, as well as combining passing and ball-handling to measure velocity, accuracy, reaction time, decision making, and more – allowing players of all ability levels to train and compete like the pros.

"Piloting this initiative is an exciting way to continue innovating the growth of the Shoot 360 platform. This will bring our technology to many new players and transform how basketball is experienced inside a gym," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "The LA Fitness collaboration is about building community, using data to drive measurable improvement and expanding Shoot 360's reach into high-demand markets so more fans can experience the future of basketball training and competition."

Details of the pilot program include:

California

Three new Shoot 360 courts will debut in conjunction with Golden State Sports Academy in select City Sports Clubs in the Bay Area. Scheduled to open in Spring 2026, one gym in San Francisco and two in San Jose are scheduled to be transformed into Golden State Shoot 360 training spaces. City Sports Clubs is owned and operated by LA Fitness' parent company Fitness International.

Added Moody: "Golden State Sports Academy has been a phenomenal operator over the past five years, which made it an easy decision for us to bring this opportunity to them. Their organization is widely recognized as one of the premier sports organizations in the world and we are thrilled to continue growing the game of basketball together."

Established Shoot 360 locations in California include Golden State Shoot 360 at the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland (practice home for the Golden State Valkyries), Shoot 360 Ultimate Fieldhouse in Walnut Creek, Shoot 360 San Mateo, Shoot 360 El Dorado Hills, Shoot 360 Rocklin, Shoot 360 Torrance, Shoot 360 Garden Grove and Shoot 360 Irvine.

Oregon

Shoot 360 Hillsboro is scheduled to open inside LA Fitness this April. The brand already has an established location in the state with Shoot 360 Beaverton.

Washington

Shoot 360 Kent and Shoot 360 Renton-North Landing Way are scheduled to open inside LA Fitness later this year. Established locations in Washington include Shoot 360 Tri-Cities, Shoot 360 Kirkland, Shoot 360 Lynnwood, Shoot 360 Spokane, and Shoot 360 Vancouver.

In addition to the Shoot 360 tech, each court will feature co-branding, exclusive programming and adult programs including 3-Ball shooting leagues played in real time against teams around the globe. The move will give members unique and fun opportunities to compete and improve their game and connect with our players worldwide.

"At LA Fitness and City Sports Club, we are always looking for innovative ways to elevate the member experience and strengthen our connection to the communities we serve," said Jill Hill, President of Club Operations for Fitness International, parent company of LA Fitness and City Sports Club. "We believe that by working hand-in-hand with Shoot 360, together we will create exciting new opportunities for basketball players of all skill levels, teenagers and above to achieve their shooting, passing, and ball handling potential."

Shoot 360 is the world leader in basketball innovation and skill development and provides athletes of all skill levels with immersive and data-driven training and competition. The brand's patented and proprietary software tracks and measures skill development across three key areas: ball handling, passing, and shooting to give athletes instant feedback on their performance. High-profile owners and investors of the international franchise brand include Breanna Stewart, Trae Young, Sue Bird, Rodney Stuckey, Thad Young, and Zaza Pachulia.

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand visit www.shoot360.com.

Fitness International, LLC is one of the fastest-growing health club chains in the U.S., with over 650 locations across 27 U.S. states and Canada. Operating the brand names LA Fitness, City Sports Club, and Club Studio, the company's mission is to help as many people as possible achieve the benefits of a healthy lifestyle by creating a nationwide network of health clubs, offering its members the widest range of amenities and the friendliest service at an affordable price. To learn more about Fitness International's growth, visit lafitness.com, citysportsfitness.com and clubstudiofitness.com. Follow Fitness International on Facebook, Instagram or by downloading its mobile apps.

