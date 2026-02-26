Shoot 360 Launches HER Month to Bridge the Gender Gap in Basketball

March-long initiative features collaboration with former WNBA player Tayler Hill, nationwide activations, Nike-supported programming and charitable partnership

VANCOUVER, Wash., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- This March, Shoot 360 is putting women's basketball center court with the launch of HER Month, a nationwide initiative designed to help close the gender gap by spotlighting, supporting and growing participation among female athletes at every level of the game.

At Shoot 360 Basketball, we believe every girl deserves a shot. Because when she believes in herself, she takes the shot. And when she takes the shot, anything is possible. Speed Speed

In tandem with March Madness and Women's History Month, Shoot 360 locations across the country will serve as hubs to host girls and women for a free experience at Shoot 360. Throughout March, select locations will put on a series of girls-only open gym sessions, Shoot 360 3-Ball Leagues, clinics, and skill-based training experiences, all aimed at encouraging girls to step onto the court and take their shot.

"At a time when women's basketball is experiencing unprecedented momentum, it's critical that we meet that moment with real access and real investment," said Craig Moody, President and Founder of Shoot 360. "Whether you're 8 or 80, a pro or a first-time dribbler, or just want to shoot a basketball and fall in love with the game again, we are excited to welcome everyone to our courts to experience the future of basketball at Shoot 360."

HER Month is championed by Jamie Eslinger, Chief Marketing Officer of Shoot 360, whose personal and professional journey sits at the intersection of sport, brand growth and access for girls in athletics.

"If we want to see continued growth at the collegiate and professional levels, we must invest earlier in girls' basketball," said Eslinger. "HER Month is one way of making good on that commitment. Today, women and girls make up 22 percent of Shoot 360's membership base, while national basketball participation hovers around 11 percent. That's double the representation at Shoot 360 and proof that intentional investment makes a measurable difference."

A Collective Movement to Extend Impact Beyond the Court

HER Month is driven by collaboration with athletes, mission–aligned brand partners and nonprofit impact to create a movement that extends beyond the court.

The campaign is led in collaboration with Tayler Hill, a former WNBA player for the Washington Mystics and Dallas Wings. Hill shares Shoot 360's dedication to shining a spotlight on the importance of access and opportunity for girls in basketball at a moment when women's basketball continues to sweep the nation. Hill will be featured in Shoot 360 drill packs all month long.

As part of the programming, Shoot 360 is joining forces with Nike US Sports Camps to support girls' basketball programming, including a Nike HER Month Clinic hosted at select locations. The one-day, three-hour experience will empower young female athletes with high-level instruction, mentorship and skill development in an environment designed specifically for them. All Nike HER Month Clinic participants will also receive a complimentary workout session at Shoot 360 to be redeemed within a 45-day period, allowing players to return and experience the brand's cutting-edge training technology and coaching environment firsthand.

Shoot 360 will also partner with Convoy of Hope, a global nonprofit focused on empowering women and families through education, resources and opportunity. Shoot 360 members and families will have the option to support Convoy of Hope's women's empowerment initiatives and Shoot 360's mission to create tangible impact for women globally. A portion of proceeds from HER Month T-shirt, poster, and merchandise sales will go to Convoy of Hope's global women's initiative to help empower girls and women on and off the court.

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 60 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com.

