Shoot 360 Collabs with U.S. Center for SafeSport to Launch Nationwide Abuse Prevention Training Initiative

VANCOUVER, Wash., Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, is excited to announce the launch of an online training initiative using educational content created by the U.S. Center for SafeSport, the nation's leader in sport abuse prevention. The collaboration will introduce standardized abuse awareness and prevention training throughout all Shoot 360 franchise locations, reinforcing the brand's commitment to provide a safe and positive training environment for every athlete.

Shoot 360 and the Center will offer comprehensive training courses for all franchise owners, coaches, and staff. The program covers essential topics such as recognizing and responding to signs of abuse and misconduct, implementing abuse prevention strategies for youth programs, and understanding best practices for mandatory reporting. Participants who complete the training will receive official SafeSport® Trained certification.

"Creating a safe and supportive environment for every athlete who walks into our gyms is at the heart of what we do," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "Partnering with the U.S. Center for SafeSport allows us to take that commitment even further by giving our franchisees and their coaches the education and tools they need to protect and empower the young people we serve."

"The U.S. Center for SafeSport is proud to work with organizations that make athlete safety a core part of their culture," said April Holmes, interim CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport. "Shoot 360's commitment to implement the Center's abuse prevention training in every franchise location across the country demonstrates that the safety and well-being of their athletes is a priority."

Through this initiative, Shoot 360 continues its mission to redefine basketball training through innovation, both in technology and in the values that shape the next generation of players. For more information about Shoot 360, visit https://www.shoot360.com/.

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 50 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com .

About the U.S. Center for SafeSport

The U.S. Center for SafeSport is an independent nonprofit organization responsible for receiving, investigating, and responding to reports of emotional, physical, and sexual misconduct and abuse in the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement. The Center also serves as an educational resource for sports organizations at all levels, from recreational sports organizations to professional leagues.

