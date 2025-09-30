Shoot 360 Partners with US Sports Camps to Launch Next-Level Nike Basketball Camps for Youth

Partnership Combines Elite Coaching with Cutting-Edge Technology to Elevate Player Development

VANCOUVER, Wash., Sept. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoot 360, the leader in technology-powered basketball training, has announced a new partnership with US Sports Camps , the nation's largest sports camp network and licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps. Together, they are launching Nike Basketball Camps with Shoot 360 at select locations nationwide, beginning in October 2025, with additional expansion planned throughout 2026.

The camps combine expert coaching with cutting-edge technology, including AI-driven analytics, interactive drills, and live gameplay, to provide a next-level training experience for athletes of all ages and skill levels. Players will sharpen their fundamentals, compete in live games, and receive real-time feedback on shooting, passing, and decision-making. This partnership reflects a shared commitment to inspiring athletic growth, using the most advanced tools to give athletes an exceptional experience while supporting their development both on and off the court.

"At Shoot 360, our goal is to elevate how players train by making development smarter, faster and more fun," said Craig Moody, Founder and President of Shoot 360. "Partnering with US Sports Camps allows us to bring that vision to life on a larger scale, giving more athletes access to cutting-edge tools and an unforgettable camp experience."

Program highlights include:

AI-driven shot analytics that provide real-time performance feedback

Interactive drills and virtual competitions to accelerate skill growth

Live gameplay to apply skills in competitive settings

A supportive environment that builds confidence, friendships and lasting memories

2025 Camp Locations:

Naperville, Illinois

Des Moines, Iowa

Fenton (St. Louis), Missouri

Las Vegas, Nevada

Beaverton, Oregon

Leander (Austin), Texas

Vancouver, Washington

"This new partnership with Shoot 360 combines our year-round, best-in-class camps with their innovative technology," said Seth Roberts, Vice President of Basketball for US Sports Camps. "By pairing expert instruction with real-time feedback, we're excited to provide young athletes new ways to develop skills and create experiences that elevate the game for players, families, and coaches nationwide."

US Sports Camps and Shoot 360 are bridging the gap between the energy of sports camps and the convenience of technology-driven training. This approach keeps players motivated, helps them sharpen their skills consistently, and fosters a lifelong passion for the game. The result is a model for long-term development that supports athletes, families, and communities nationwide.

For more information or to register, visit Nike Basketball Camps with Shoot 360 .

About Shoot 360

Shoot 360 is the world's premier high-tech basketball training, competition, and entertainment platform. Combining machine vision, real-time analytics and immersive gamification, Shoot 360 transforms how players train, compete, and connect. With more than 50 franchise locations across North America, Europe, and Asia and a rapidly growing global presence, Shoot 360 is reimagining the future of the game. For more information on the brand, visit www.shoot360.com .

About US Sports Camps

US Sports Camps (USSC), headquartered in San Rafael, Calif., is America's largest sports camp network and the licensed provider of Nike Sports Camps for the past 30 years. The company has offered sports camps since 1975 with the same mission that defines it today: to shape a lifelong enjoyment of athletics through high-quality sports education and skills enhancement. USSC is part of the Youth Enrichment Brands (YEB) network, which aims to enrich, empower, and inspire kids by delivering best-in-class sports, academic, and creative experiences. Other brands in the YEB network include i9 Sports, the nation's largest multi-sport provider of youth sports leagues, SafeSplash Swim School, the world's largest operator and franchisor of swim schools, and School of Rock, the leader in performance-based music education.

Media Contact: Ashlyn Pinkowski, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300

SOURCE Shoot 360