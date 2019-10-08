Shop Museum Store Sunday

WASHINGTON, Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- On Sunday, December 1, 2019, for the third consecutive year, more than 1,200 museum stores representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia, 18 countries, and five continents will offer inspired shopping at museums and cultural institutions during Museum Store Sunday – an exciting annual event and shopping campaign that encourages consumers and museum visitors to consciously contribute to the future sustainability and success of each museum and cultural institution.

At museum stores around the world, holiday shoppers will find memorable gifts filled with inspiration and educational value. Through their purchases, shoppers also help support small businesses, independent suppliers and artisan makers whose products are featured in museum stores. All proceeds from store purchases directly support the missions and programs of museums and play a vital role in helping arts, cultural and non-profit attractions educate and thrive.

Founded by the Museum Store Association (MSA), Museum Store Sunday has quickly become the global annual day that invites everyone to Be A Patron – and shop quality gifts that are exclusively found in museum stores and related non-profit retailers. While there is only one Museum Store Sunday each year, everyone is encouraged to Be A Patron of museums and shop museum stores all year round.

Susan Tudor, President of the MSA Board of Directors and Manager of Visitor Services and Store Buyer for the Cummer Museum of Art & Gardens in Jacksonville, FL commented, "When MSA launched Museum Store Sunday in 2017, we knew it was an opportunity to showcase museum stores with their unique mission related products and meaningful experiences, but we didn't realize its reach. Museum Store Sunday is educating consumers around the world about the importance of shopping in museum stores. With participating museums across North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East and Australia, we're ecstatic to see our local, national, and international museum communities embrace this global day of museum store advocacy."

"Museum stores create wonderful opportunities for visitors to interact with, and take home, unique items inspired by their museums' missions, while also supporting the local economy," said Laura Lott, President and CEO of American Alliance of Museums. "The Alliance is proud to be a supporter of Museum Store Sunday, and hope that this international day brings in new visitors who want to support museums' vital work in an exciting way."

On December 1, 2019, many stores will offer shopping discounts, in-store events, and gifts with purchase in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Consumers can easily find nearby museum stores and their special promotions and events via the online GPS enabled museum store locator HERE . For up-to-date information about Museum Store Sunday visit www.museumstoresunday.org and:

Follow Museum Store Sunday on Instagram at @museumstoresunday and Twitter @museumsunday

on Instagram at and Twitter Like Museum Store Sunday on Facebook at facebook.com/museumstoresunday

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the non-profit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. MSA offers educational information and programs throughout the year culminating in an annual conference and trade show highlighting the best in the industry. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their non-profit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org

For More Information, Contact:

Hello PR Group

Marisa Jones Issa, marisa@helloprgroup.com , (323) 452-3310, Mobile (323) 989-2925

Brittney Alonzo, brittney@helloprgroup.com , (323) 452-3310

SOURCE Museum Store Association

Related Links

http://www.museumstoresunday.org

