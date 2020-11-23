Shop Museum Store Sunday On November 29 To Support Local Cultural Institutions Affected By COVID-19

GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo., Nov. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With many museums worldwide closing again due to recent surges of COVID-19 cases, patrons can look to Museum Store Sunday during the Thanksgiving holiday weekend as a way to lend much needed support to these important institutions. Taking place this Sunday, November 29 for the fourth consecutive year, Museum Store Sunday is an opportunity to not only support museums by shopping – proceeds from museum store purchases are deposited into the organization's operating budget – but also to find unique, educational gifts for the holiday season. A majority of the 1,600 participating museums will offer online shopping and virtual events or discounts, even though their physical stores may be closed.

"This year, more than ever, museums need community support. Every museum store purchase helps museums survive the devastating financial implications of the pandemic," said Laura Lott, president and CEO, American Alliance of Museums. "The vast majority of Alliance museums are also small nonprofit businesses who are counting on their communities for financial support in order to keep their doors open and their staff employed. While this holiday season looks different for everyone, there is a unique opportunity to shop locally at your community's museum store or virtually around the world and discover the unique treasures that museums offer."

Many stores will offer shopping discounts, gifts with purchase, and online shopping in celebration of Museum Store Sunday. Revenue generated by museum store purchases play a vital role in helping arts, cultural, and nonprofit attractions educate and thrive during these uncertain times. Consumers can find a list of online museum stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/online-store-locator, and a full list of participating stores at https://museumstoresunday.org/find-a-store. Shoppers are encouraged to confirm hours and events directly with the museum as COVID-19 regulations may cause sudden store status changes.

For more information, visit www.museumstoresunday.org.

About the Museum Store Association (MSA)

The Museum Store Association is a 501(c)3 international organization with the mission of advancing the nonprofit retail industry, its museum stores, and the success of the professionals engaged in it. By advocating for and encouraging high standards of curated products, knowledge, and professionalism, MSA helps museum stores and their nonprofit retail professionals better serve their institutions and the public. For more information visit www.museumstoreassociation.org.

