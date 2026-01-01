Thoughtful engineering and refined design come together in high-design environments as Tineco showcases its latest smart floor care solutions across modern living spaces

SEATTLE, Jan. 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Tineco, a global leader in intelligent home appliances, is returning to CES 2026 to showcase a new series of floor care solutions engineered for modern living. With a community of over 23 million users, and as the world's No. 1 household wet & dry vacuum cleaner brand, Tineco's latest collection introduces enhanced performance, design, and technology to elevate the cleaning experience.

Tineco Debuts Modern Living Concept and Latest Smart Cleaning Portfolio at CES 2026

This year at CES, Tineco moves beyond the traditional booth format to create a fully immersive, visually rich space designed to connect with the way people experience home. With this contemporary setting, Tineco will introduce multiple experiential zones, each crafted around unique product identities and contemporary living concepts. Across distinct vignettes, visitors will discover how Tineco seamlessly integrates into the rhythms of everyday life featuring the following floor washers:

The Innovation Lab

FLOOR ONE S9 Scientist – In a futuristic, cyberpunk-inspired environment illuminated with LED accents and bold lighting, the S9 Scientist embodies technical mastery featuring intelligent mess detection with Tineco's iLoop™ Smart Sensor and a high-temperature deep cleaning for precision removal of tough stains.

The Creative Studio

FLOOR ONE Station S9 Artist — Designed for refined, design-forward living spaces, the Station S9 Artist blends elevated aesthetics with advanced care performance. It delivers a streak-free, barefoot-ready finish with its StreakFree Scraper, while HydroBurst™ technology uses a high-pressure angled water jet to tackle heavy and dried-on stains. Paired with a Smart Refresh Station that automatically replenishes hot water and a FlashDry™ self-cleaning system with steam, the Station S9 Artist ensures powerful, quiet, and effortless maintenance for modern homes.

The Urban Retreat

FLOOR ONE i7 Fold – Designed for compact, luxury, urban living that is tailored to fast-paced, space-conscious urban lifestyles. This floor washer will make its debut at CES this year, weighing just under 8 lbs. featuring a slim, foldable design for easy storage and a 180° foldable base engineered to reach effortlessly beneath low furniture.

The Flagship Residence

FLOOR ONE S9 Master – The standard for modern luxury living which serves as that flagship of the Master series and represents Tineco's highest level of performance including a purposeful design, a 180° lay-flat profile, wide-angle DustReveal™ lighting, anti-tangle brush technology, and a responsive color-shifting display for real-time cleaning guidance.

"CES has always been a place to introduce what's next, and this year we're rethinking how we show it," said Mr. Leng, CEO of Tineco. "Through our Modern Living concept, we're moving beyond a traditional booth to create design-led environments that bring thoughtful engineering and refined design to life. Introducing the U.S. audience to the FLOOR ONE Master Series and FLOOR ONE i7 Fold in this setting reflects our commitment to elevating everyday cleaning through dependable performance and intentional design for modern households."

At CES, attendees can also explore the brand's broader lineup, including the PURE ONE A90S and S70 stick vacuums, and the award-winning CARPET ONE Cruiser (TIME Best Inventions of 2025 winner).

Visit Tineco at the Venetian Expo, Bellini Boardroom, Spaces 2103 & 2104, on January 6–9, 2026, for an intimate, home-inspired showcase curated for meaningful conversations and hands-on demonstrations. To learn more about Tineco, please visit us.tineco.com.

About Tineco

Tineco ("tin-co") was founded in 1998 with its first product launch as a vacuum cleaner and, in 2019, pioneered the first-ever smart vacuum. Today, the brand has evolved into a global leader in intelligent appliances spanning floor care, kitchen, and personal care categories. With a growing user base of over 23 million households and availability in approximately 30 countries worldwide, Tineco remains committed to its brand vision of making life easier through smart technology and continuous innovation. For more information, visit us.tineco.com.

