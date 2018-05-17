Shop Your Interests with New Personalized eBay Experience

Through data and algorithms, eBay uncovered things people seek out every day and created hundreds of shopping themes - from streetwear to sports teams, home theater to Hello Kitty. Shoppers select what they're interested in, and the new feature transforms their homepage with themes and items chosen just for them. And, with a nearly infinite number of Interests combinations, eBay now adapts to give everyone their own unique store.

"Our shopping experience should be as individual as each shopper on eBay," said Bradford Shellhammer, Head of Browse & Personalization for eBay. "By asking people to tell us a little bit about their interests, we're delivering a personalized store built around the things you care about most."

Customization starts with the shopper, because only eBay can curate millions of items for each of our 171 million buyers. After answering a few questions, your interests are matched with your browsing patterns, in order to help you discover things you love - and things you didn't even know you might love. It's just one of the ways eBay is reimagining how the world shops online.

Interests is currently available on eBay's mobile app in the U.S. for iOS and Android. In the coming months, it will continue rolling out to new platforms, including mobile-web and desktop, as well as markets around the world.

Download the eBay apps – iOS and Android – to begin browsing an eBay store designed just for you.

eBay by the Numbers

eBay has 171 million active buyers worldwide

80% of all merchandise sold on eBay is new, and our wide selection keeps growing

88% of items sold on eBay are Buy It Now – no bidding necessary

70% ship for free in US, UK and DE

62% of the eBay platform that involves a mobile touchpoint

402 million downloads of the eBay Inc. apps across the globe

About eBay

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) is a global commerce leader including the Marketplace, StubHub and Classifieds platforms. Collectively, we connect millions of buyers and sellers around the world, empowering people and creating opportunity through Connected Commerce. Founded in 1995 in San Jose, Calif., eBay is one of the world's largest and most vibrant marketplaces for discovering great value and unique selection. In 2017, eBay enabled $88.4 billion of gross merchandise volume. For more information about the company and its global portfolio of online brands, visit www.ebayinc.com.

