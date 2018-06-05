Shopin Named 'Most Promising ICO' at Bitcoinference 2018

Bitcoinference was held in the capital city with hundreds of qualified attendees and dozens of international speakers addressing the current state of blockchain technology, cryptocurrency, and the future of financial systems. The event focused on keynote introductions to blockchain and emerging tech, to deeper analysis of how blockchain technology will transcend many of the world's business institutions.

Shopin was chosen from a select group of 25 highly original competing companies ranging from next-gen hardware solutions to digital device technology.

"We are truly humbled by this extraordinary honor from Bitcoinference and the supporting community of technology experts that are devoting their energy and innovative thinking to evolving the global economy," said Doron Wesly, CMO, Shopin. "As a company that is built on the blockchain, we are passionate about educating the European market about this technology and how first-to-market GDPR-compliant solutions like Shopin are shaping the digital future as we enter an important era in which user data privacy is essential to the revitalization of business and consumer well-being."

With Belgium as the birthplace of the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), Bitcoinference took place just a week after the May 25 EU regulatory measures went into effect. As a country of more than 12 million people, Shopin was pleased to present its GDPR-compliant solution to Bitcoinference attendees as a new way for consumers to take control of their user data and permanently delete personal information on the blockchain with zero repercussions.

Shopin has long been a proponent of blockchain technology as a critical part of its business model and the centerpiece of its belief in giving consumers the right to own and control their own data and to share their purchase and behavioral information with whomever they like, whenever they choose.

GDPR regulations span across all 28 countries in the EU and include companies anywhere in the world that process personal data belonging to EU citizens.

"Within just a few months of organization and community support, we managed to put together one of the most significant events on blockchain that the industry has yet experienced," said Bruno Ver, Founder of Bitcoinference. "We are putting Belgium on the international map for a new emerging technology, and we hope to help propel this powerful technology into the mainstream for the good of all businesses and the future of finance."

Other prizes given away at the event included "Best Startup," which went to VLux, a London-based startup that combines A.I. and blockchain to create the peer-to-peer energy trading platform enabled by VLux tokens.

Bitcoinference was made possible by partners Tobania, Shopin, and HPB Coin. The event was held at the Proximus Lounge on Rue Stroobants 51, Ever in Belgium.

About Shopin

Shopin is a universal shopper profile that delivers the most personal shopping experience on retailers' websites, apps, and stores based on shopper preferences and purchase history data. Shoppers are in full control of their data for the first time with a cryptocurrency to reward them when their attention is engaged with ads, content, and loyalty. Shopin empowers retailers to offer better product recommendations, easier and more secure transactions, and more valuable customer rewards using blockchain and Artificial Intelligence technology. Voted "Best ICO" at the North American Bitcoin Conference 2018, "Best ICO and Startup" by CoinAgenda Global, and the #5 "Top ICO" at Davos d10e, Shopin's vision is to create a more sustainable retail economy where retailers become stronger by working together with their consumers. Headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, Shopin is backed by Galaxy Investment Partners, Nima Capital, Passport, Block One Capital, Outbound Ventures, and angel investors from Google, ZocDoc, the founders of DocuSign, Wiser, and others. Shopin is revolutionizing the world of retail. Learn more about Shopin and our Token Generation Event at www.shopin.com.

