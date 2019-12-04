Shopkins Real Littles Sold Out; New Season Hitting Shelves in January

The new Real Littles Mini Packs feature the coolest unboxing experience, during which collectors dunk the Mini Pack ice bag in water and swish it around. The outer packaging magically melts to reveal a surprise Shopkins Real Little. The new line features more than 40 new Shopkins, making collectibility fun and achievable.

Real Littles launched in August 2019 with Kellogg's, Conagra, Welch's and Skechers and was an instant success, selling out across retail. It was named a top toy by the National Parenting Product Awards, Romper and the Toy Insider and was nominated for a TOTY as Collectible of the Year by the Toy Association. To date, more than 600 million Shopkins have been sold worldwide, establishing a $5 billion brand. Recently, the Shopkins YouTube channel reached more than 1 billion minutes of watch time, which is nearly 32 years of continuous viewing.

"We've been so excited to see growth in the Shopkins brand with Real Littles," said Paul Solomon, co-owner, Moose Toys. "It's clear that kids and collectors are loving our partnerships with iconic brands, and we're excited to partner with Unilever to provide fans with more great brands with a Shopkins twist."

The launch of Shopkins Real Littles will be supported by a multifaceted marketing campaign, including media buys, influencer partnerships and in-store point-of-sale materials.

Beginning in January 2020, Shopkins Real Littles Frozen Foods will be available at online and retail locations nationwide, wherever toys are sold. The Shopkins Real Littles line consists of Mini Packs (MSRP $3.99), Lil' Shopper Packs (MSRP $9.99), a Collector's Case (MSRP $4.99), a Stacey Cakes + Icy Treats Scooter (MSRP $19.99) and the Cutie O's Mini Mart (MSRP $29.99). For more information, visit shopkinsworld.com or moosetoys.com.

About Moose Toys

Moose Toys exists to make children happy. The team has innovation in its DNA and is famous for the design, development and manufacture of award-winning toys that continue to disrupt the market! Moose Toys dominates in categories including collectibles, craft, dolls, games and youth electronics and is consistently recognized as the most creative company in the industry.

The family-run business disrupted the toy industry with the global phenomenon Shopkins, and through these pint-sized characters, it reinvigorated the way children play. The company's success extends to the development of content, entertainment and global licensing deals. Moose calls Australia home, has over 500 staff members and distributes to over 100 countries.

SOURCE Moose Toys

