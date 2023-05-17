Shoplazza & CEO Jeff Li Clinch Top Honors at Global Business Tech Awards

TORONTO, May 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a world-class eCommerce SaaS platform, is proud to announce that its CEO Jeff Li has been awarded 'Tech Entrepreneur of the Year', and the company itself has been honored with the prestigious' SaaS Company of the Year' title at the annual Global Business Tech Awards.

The Global Business Tech Awards serve as a globally renowned platform, celebrating pioneering tech innovations that refine customer interactions, optimize management processes, boost marketing and sales initiatives, and redefine information storage and data tracking across diverse industry sectors.

Shoplazza's dual recognition at this renowned event underscores its dedication to leveraging technology to revolutionize the eCommerce industry, providing comprehensive and user-friendly solutions to businesses of all sizes.

Under Li's leadership, Shoplazza has become a leading SaaS platform, providing comprehensive and user-friendly solutions to businesses worldwide. From strategic planning, shipping and fulfillment, product sourcing, and print-on-demand (POD) to payment processing and marketing, Shoplazza streamlines every aspect of running an online store.

Li's vision and dedication to innovation have been recognized with numerous accolades, the latest being the Tech Entrepreneur of the Year at the prestigious Global Business Tech Awards.

"I am humbled to receive this recognition," expressed Jeff Li, the founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "The award is a testament not only to my efforts but, more importantly, to the relentless drive and passion of the entire Shoplazza team. Every day, we strive to push the boundaries of what's possible in the tech industry, and this award validates our efforts."

Judged by leading tech industry experts from around the globe, the Global Business Tech Awards foster a transparent, fair, and ethical evaluation process, offering valuable feedback to all participants.

The awards won by Shoplazza are a compelling endorsement of the company's unwavering commitment to innovation, service excellence, and the creation of customer-centric solutions.

In line with our "Open to More" initiative, Shoplazza is committed to broadening our partner network to collaborate on and enhance technological solutions for our worldwide merchants globally.

Shoplazza enables merchants to not only create an online store but also cultivate their distinct brand. Its North America-based Direct-to-Customer (DTC) branding incubation team offers all-encompassing services designed to foster enduring, direct relationships between merchants and buyers. By prioritizing the simplification of technology, Shoplazza develops an accessible, user-friendly platform for merchants of diverse technical skills.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza, an award-winning Shopping Cart SaaS company, provides an all-in-one eCommerce Platform for anyone to start, market, and manage their online stores. The platform is powered by advanced technology, and reliable, scalable, and adaptable to ensure a headless commerce experience for our merchants. Shoplazza values developers and is committed to leveraging the value of the global developers ecosystem in helping merchants achieve global business success.

