Shoplazza and Whalet Announce Strategic Partnership at Singapore FinTech Festival 2025

SINGAPORE, Nov. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a leading global SaaS platform for independent commerce, and Whalet, a leading cross-border payment service provider, announced their strategic partnership during the Singapore FinTech Festival (SFF 2025).

As one of the world's most influential fintech events, SFF brings together regulators, financial institutions, and innovators from over 100 countries and regions to explore the future of payments, digital finance, and AI-driven innovation. The strategic alliance between Shoplazza and Whalet marks a new milestone in building a smarter, more connected global commerce network.

Through this partnership, the two companies will integrate Shoplazza's full-stack AI and data-driven commerce infrastructure with Whalet's secure and scalable cross-border payment solutions. The collaboration aims to simplify global transactions, enhance payment efficiency, and provide merchants with a unified, intelligent, and reliable foundation for growth.

"We aim to build a truly borderless pathway for merchants to go global by combining Whalet's global payment network with Shoplazza's leading website-building ecosystem," said Nicholas Liao, Founder and CEO of Whalet. "Together with Shoplazza, we're committed to empowering cross-border commerce to evolve toward a smarter and more localized future."

"Our partnership with Whalet represents more than technological integration," said Alyson Zhang, Co-founder and COO of Shoplazza. "With AI as our core engine, Shoplazza is building an intelligent and resilient infrastructure that drives efficiency, scalability, and sustainable growth for brands worldwide."

This partnership showcases the growing convergence of fintech and eCommerce at a time when AI is reshaping the way businesses transact and grow. By aligning technology, trust, and localized payment innovation, Shoplazza and Whalet are helping merchants navigate global markets with greater confidence and agility.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a leading Canadian e-commerce platform empowering global businesses to build, launch, and grow their online stores. With a robust omnichannel infrastructure, Shoplazza simplifies how merchants connect with customers across online, in-store, and social channels. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

About Whalet

Whalet empowers small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to navigate global commerce with confidence by providing secure, compliant, and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions. Licensed in Singapore, the U.S., and Hong Kong SAR, Whalet supports transactions in nearly 40 major currencies, offering services such as global accounts, pay-ins and payouts, currency exchange, and card issuance. Through strategic partnerships with leading financial institutions, Whalet simplifies international expansion for businesses, enabling seamless access to global markets while ensuring regulatory adherence. Committed to innovation, Whalet combines agile fintech solutions with localized expertise to help SMEs thrive in the complex landscape of cross-border trade.

