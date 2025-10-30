Shoplazza Executive Shares How AI Is Powering a Smarter, More Predictable E-Commerce Experience in Phoenix Weekly Interview

TORONTO, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelvin Peng, Chief Product Officer at Shoplazza, a global e-commerce platform, was recently featured on Three Talks by Phoenix Business Weekly. In the episode, Peng joined Yao Xiang, General Manager for Greater China at Checkout.com, for an in-depth discussion on how artificial intelligence is transforming the e-commerce space. Together, they shared insights on how Shoplazza is integrating AI technologies to strengthen its platform and create smarter, more efficient solutions for online merchants.

During the interview, Peng introduced Shoplazza's AI-powered Automation Solutions, designed to support merchants across every stage of their online retail operations, from launching a store in just minutes to managing operations, marketing, conversions, and customer retention. With intuitive drag-and-drop design tools and automated business workflows, Shoplazza enables entrepreneurs to build and scale their online businesses without requiring any coding experience.

Peng also highlighted Shoplazza's GenAI content creation platform, an AI-powered advertising solution that enables merchants to rapidly generate high-quality marketing creatives. In a client success story, he shared how a merchant tripled monthly revenue from $200,000 to $600,000 using the platform's one-click ad generation tool. Prior to implementation, the merchant's five-member design team produced only a few ads per day; afterward, they were able to generate hundreds of high-quality creatives daily.

Beyond productivity gains, Shoplazza's AI capabilities also help merchants make smarter business decisions. Peng noted that during major events such as Black Friday, sellers often struggle to balance inventory levels with unpredictable demand. By analyzing product categories, customer demographics, historical sales, industry insights, and social media sentiment, Shoplazza's AI can forecast sales performance with up to 90% accuracy and help merchants plan promotions more efficiently.

"With the support of AI tools, small and medium-sized enterprises can now access the global market, operational capabilities, and data-driven decision-making that were once only available to large corporations." Peng said.

As AI continues to evolve, Peng emphasised that merchants must embrace this trend to address key business challenges.

To avoid the pitfall of "using AI for the sake of AI", Peng recommended starting with some specific tasks and gradually building a connected workflow that can scale into a full process. This approach enables companies to commercialize AI solutions while delivering meaningful business outcomes for their users.

