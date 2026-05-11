Shoplazza Launches Athena to Bring AI-Native Operations Into Global eCommerce

The new operations agent helps merchants translate business intent into controlled execution across products, orders, logistics, discounts, and data.

TORONTO, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As AI agents move from content generation into operational execution, Shoplazza today announced the launch of Athena, an AI admin agent designed to help merchants manage back-office eCommerce workflows through natural language.

Athena expands Shoplazza's AI-native commerce operating system by bringing agentic execution into the daily tasks merchants rely on to run their businesses. Instead of moving across multiple dashboards to create products, update information, configure discounts, check orders, review logistics, or analyze data, merchants can describe what they want to accomplish and let Athena help prepare the task, preview the result, and execute after confirmation.

The launch reflects a broader shift in commerce software: from function-based tools to intent-based systems. For merchants managing large SKU catalogs, frequent campaigns, and cross-market operations, the challenge is no longer simply accessing software features, but coordinating fragmented tasks across operational modules.

"The next phase of commerce infrastructure will be defined by systems that can understand merchant intent and support controlled execution," said Alyson Zhang, co-founder and COO at Shoplazza. "Athena reduces the distance between a business goal and the operational steps required to complete it, while keeping final decisions in the merchant's hands."

Athena currently supports high-frequency operations including product creation and editing, order inquiries, discount configuration, logistics information, data analysis, and platform knowledge assistance. Through a unified AI conversation interface, merchants can initiate tasks without first determining which system module or page is required.

In product operations, Athena supports inputs such as natural language, product links, images, and Excel or CSV files. For product-heavy merchants, fast-fashion sellers, and cross-border teams working with existing materials, Athena can help identify product attributes such as category, material, and color, then generate draft titles, descriptions, and pricing information for merchant review.

Athena also brings AI assistance into merchant data analysis. Instead of manually entering reporting pages, selecting time ranges, and configuring filters, merchants can ask business questions directly and receive charts, key findings, metric explanations, and operational suggestions. This allows teams to connect performance data more directly with product, conversion, order, campaign, and customer behavior context.

Built on Shoplazza's experience supporting more than 650,000 global merchants, Athena is designed with a vertical understanding of independent commerce operations. Its role is not to replace merchant judgment, but to help teams move faster through repetitive and detail-heavy workflows while keeping important decisions under merchant control.

For critical actions such as creating, modifying, or deleting operational information, Athena asks for required details, presents a preview, and proceeds only after merchant confirmation. This confirmation-based design helps reduce the risk of incorrect product settings, pricing errors, fulfillment issues, or other operational mistakes that could affect customer experience and transactions.

Athena strengthens the broader Shoplazza AI-native commerce OS. Together with Shoplazza AI Store Builder, LazzaStudio, AdValet, and other AI capabilities across storefront creation, content generation, and marketing execution, Athena adds an operational intelligence layer for merchant back-office workflows.

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments, and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable, long-term growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza