Shoplazza Launches AI Store Builder, Delivering Ready-to-Sell Storefronts Through a Single Agent

TORONTO, April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a global commerce operating system for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands, announced the launch of AI Store Builder recently, a new AI Agent designed to simplify how merchants create, launch, and initiate operations for online stores.

The AI Store Builder introduces a conversational approach to storefront creation, enabling merchants to move from initial ideas to a ready-to-launch store in minutes. The product serves as a core entry point into Shoplazza's broader AI-native commerce system.

The launch comes as global merchants face increasing operational complexity across localization, content production, and customer acquisition. Traditional store setup often requires multiple tools, specialized skills, and extended timelines, creating barriers for both new and scaling brands.

"Global commerce is becoming more execution-driven, and merchants need systems that reduce friction at the starting point," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "AI Store Builder is designed to turn fragmented workflows into a unified process, helping merchants move from prompt to revenue with greater efficiency."

With AI Store Builder, merchants can generate a complete storefront by describing their products, brand positioning, and target markets through natural language. The system automatically builds key components, including homepage layouts, product pages, collection structures, and policy content, reducing reliance on manual configuration and technical resources.

Beyond site generation, the product integrates capabilities that connect store creation directly to early-stage operations. Its multilingual semantic model adapts content to different markets based on local language patterns and consumer preferences, while an AI-powered visual engine generates commercial-ready product imagery without requiring traditional production workflows.

Once a storefront is live, merchants can activate AI-driven advertising workflows, with the platform automatically generating creatives and structuring campaigns to support initial traffic acquisition and order generation.

AI Store Builder is supported by Shoplazza's underlying data and evaluation framework. The system leverages more than 650,000 storefront generation and optimization data points to improve intent recognition and output quality. It also incorporates an evaluation mechanism built on seven core commerce scenarios and over 500 real-world cases, continuously aligning generated storefronts with conversion-oriented structures.

The product is natively integrated into Shoplazza's commerce infrastructure, enabling seamless connection to payments, fulfillment, and marketing systems. This allows merchants to operate within a consistent execution layer as they scale across regions.

The introduction of AI Store Builder marks the beginning of a broader rollout of AI agents across the platform. Shoplazza plans to extend agent-based capabilities into areas such as marketing operations, customer lifecycle management, and performance optimization, forming a more comprehensive AI-native commerce system.

"Commerce infrastructure is entering an AI agent-native phase," Li added. "The role of the platform is evolving from providing tools to coordinating execution across workflows. AI Store Builder represents the starting point of that shift."

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments, and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable, long-term growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/ai-store-builder.

SOURCE Shoplazza