Shoplazza Partners with Power Commerce and Monri Payments at Balkan eCommerce Summit 2025 to Accelerate Regional Growth

SOFIA, Bulgaria, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a leading global SaaS eCommerce platform, successfully wrapped up its participation at the Balkan eCommerce Summit 2025 held from April 29-30 at Arena Sofia. Invited by strategic regional partners Power Commerce LLC and Monri Payments, Shoplazza showcased customized digital commerce solutions specifically designed for businesses in the Balkans.

The summit attracted over 2,300 eCommerce professionals from 23 countries, highlighting the growing importance of digital commerce in the region. Shoplazza, together with Power Commerce and Monri Payments, presented a tailored solution developed to address the unique needs of Balkan merchants, aiming to streamline online operations and drive business growth.

"Together with Power Commerce and Monri Payments, we're making eCommerce simpler and more accessible for merchants across the Balkans," said Stefan Alexiev, Head of Partnerships at Shoplazza. "Our goal is to streamline cross-border selling and deliver localized payment solutions — helping merchants grow faster and boost conversion."

During the event, Shoplazza highlighted its comprehensive cloud-based platform, featuring shipping solutions, omnichannel capabilities, local payment processing through Monri, and support for regional languages and currencies. The intuitive, no-code online store builder, paired with SEO tools designed for local markets, allows merchants to easily manage products across social media and marketplace channels.

Power Commerce LLC supported the initiative by providing specialized apps, localized technical support, and region-specific training programs. Additionally, Monri Payments provided crucial banking integration and compliance solutions, ensuring smooth and secure transactions for local merchants.

The event offered extensive networking opportunities, with over 11,650 business meetings enabling direct engagement with key decision-makers and entrepreneurs. The expo hall featured more than 100 exhibitors, including prominent global brands like Amazon, Mastercard, and DHL.

About Shoplazza:

Founded in 2017, Shoplazza strives to simplify how retailers and online sellers connect with consumers. Today, Shoplazza leads the industry with its robust omnichannel platform, empowering retailers to reach customers wherever they shop—whether in-store, online, or through social commerce. To learn more about Shoplazza, visit https://www.shoplazza.com/.

