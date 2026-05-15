Shoplazza Showcases AI-Native Commerce Operating System at SaaStr AI Annual 2026

New AI agents help brands launch faster, market smarter, and scale more efficiently

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoplazza, a leading commerce platform for DTC brands, showcased its expanding AI-native Commerce Operating System at SaaStr AI Annual 2026, where more than 10,000 SaaS founders, operators, and growth leaders gathered to discuss the future of AI-driven business technology.

Shoplazza's participation at SaaStr AI Annual 2026 follows the company's broader North American expansion efforts and continued rollout of its AI commerce agent ecosystem.

During the event, Shoplazza highlighted the industry's shift from traditional software tools toward AI systems designed to automate and simplify the work behind running and growing a commerce business. Through live demonstrations, Shoplazza showed how its AI agents work together to help brands go from idea to revenue faster by automating storefront creation, creative production, advertising, and operations across a unified platform.

Among the technologies featured at the event were Shoplazza's core AI agents, including:

Shoplazza AI Store Builder — a conversational AI storefront creation agent that enables merchants to launch fully functional eCommerce stores in minutes through simple voice or text prompts. The platform automatically generates localized storefronts, product pages, collections, and branded content tailored for global markets.

— a conversational AI storefront creation agent that enables merchants to launch fully functional eCommerce stores in minutes through simple voice or text prompts. The platform automatically generates localized storefronts, product pages, collections, and branded content tailored for global markets. LazzaStudio — an AI-powered visual creation platform that allows merchants to instantly generate professional-grade product imagery, promotional banners, and advertising creatives without traditional photography or design workflows. The platform helps brands accelerate content production while maintaining visual consistency across channels.

— an AI-powered visual creation platform that allows merchants to instantly generate professional-grade product imagery, promotional banners, and advertising creatives without traditional photography or design workflows. The platform helps brands accelerate content production while maintaining visual consistency across channels. AdValet — an AI advertising agent that transforms storefront and product data into automated advertising campaigns across major digital platforms. The system manages campaign setup, creative generation, audience targeting, optimization, and performance monitoring to help merchants improve advertising efficiency.

— an AI advertising agent that transforms storefront and product data into automated advertising campaigns across major digital platforms. The system manages campaign setup, creative generation, audience targeting, optimization, and performance monitoring to help merchants improve advertising efficiency. Athena — an AI operations agent designed to streamline backend commerce management, including product operations, analytics, workflow coordination, and business optimization through conversational AI interactions.

Additionally, Group CRO Adam Mawdesley delivered a live presentation during the show sharing insights into how AI agents can coordinate workflows across the commerce journey within a unified platform. The session also highlighted Shoplazza's partnership with Subotiz to support payments, subscriptions, and compliance for modern commerce businesses.

"SaaStr AI Annual was an important opportunity to demonstrate how AI is fundamentally changing commerce operations," said Jeff Li, Founder and CEO of Shoplazza. "Businesses today need more than software tools; they need intelligent systems that can execute. Our AI-native Commerce Operating System helps merchants and growth teams launch faster, automate critical workflows, and scale globally with far greater efficiency."

About Shoplazza

Shoplazza is a global AI-native commerce operating system that enables brands to build, launch, and scale their online businesses. Built on an AI agent-native framework, Shoplazza integrates storefronts, marketing, payments, and operational workflows into a unified system designed to support scalable, long-term growth across global markets. Learn more at https://www.shoplazza.com/.

SOURCE Shoplazza