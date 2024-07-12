Shoplazza's Self-Developed Engine: Ushering in a New Era of Cross-Border E-Commerce

TORONTO, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the wake of rapid digitalization, advanced technologies like big data and artificial intelligence are transforming the landscape. Independent websites have gained new relevance in this era. As generative AI reshapes numerous industries, cross-border E-commerce seeks to harness these advancements to boost competitiveness and growth. A stable, efficient, and intelligent independent website platform is now crucial for businesses aiming to expand globally and achieve success.

As a leading enterprise in China's cross-border E-commerce SaaS sector, Shoplazza continuously innovates its product offerings, providing in-depth solutions that open new growth avenues for merchants. Its zero-programming SaaS site construction system and self-developed marketing tools, including videos and 3D models, enable businesses to quickly and easily create independent websites tailored to their needs. With features like one-click synchronization of store products to platforms like Facebook and TikTok, Shoplazza has garnered high praise from users and multiple accolades from CCTV within just a year.

Independent merchants face unprecedented challenges today, standing at a pivotal historical moment. They must adapt to changes and navigate the competitive landscape to thrive in this new era. This marks the beginning of a golden age for independent websites.

Branding: The "Post-Golden Age" of DTC Online Store

What makes independent websites appealing? They offer a completely autonomous space for brands to showcase their identity. Enterprises can vividly narrate their brand stories through unique packaging and exquisite product pages, establishing a closer emotional connection with consumers. This flexibility and freedom make independent websites increasingly popular for businesses aiming to expand internationally and capture market attention.

The Surge and Challenges of DTC Online Store in China

This trend is particularly evident in China. According to the "China Cross-Border Export E-Commerce Development Report (2022)," the number of Chinese independent offshore websites has surged in recent years, reaching about 200,000 in 2022 and projected to exceed 500,000 by 2025. This growth reflects the increasing recognition of independent websites' value by platform sellers and industry-trade integration enterprises, prompting many to transition to this business model.

However, the rise of independent online stores brings its own set of challenges. New merchants, especially those lacking technical expertise, face higher operational hurdles in the AI era compared to the past decade. Enhancing brand awareness and expanding sales in a competitive market are urgent issues for these users.

To address these challenges, businesses must actively seek solutions. Partnering with professional teams or third-party service providers can lower the technical barriers and facilitate the rapid development of tailored independent websites. Additionally, businesses need to innovate their marketing strategies, leveraging social media, search engine optimization (SEO), and other techniques to boost brand exposure and user engagement, thus standing out in the "post-golden age" of independent websites.

Shoplazza's Comprehensive Solutions for Merchants

Shoplazza offers comprehensive technical solutions for independent website merchants, including a global SaaS platform, high-conversion marketing plugins, and the all-in-one Shoplazza POS solution. These tools help merchants quickly build E-commerce platforms, reduce technical and operational costs, and provide extensive industry experience and professional support. This support enables merchants to quickly establish their business models and marketing strategies, driving rapid growth.

Innovation: The Next Step for DTC Online Stores

Despite the importance of independent online stores for global brand expansion, ease of use and rapid setup are top concerns for new E-commerce users. According to GoodsFox's research, most independent websites operate for less than three years. While many sites experience positive growth, typically under 20%, about 35% face negative growth challenges.

Addressing these pain points, Shoplazza has launched comprehensive solutions, including a zero-programming SaaS system that allows merchants to quickly build independent websites without technical expertise. This system reduces the technical barriers and speeds up website construction, enhancing operational efficiency.

Shoplazza also offers a highly customizable code structure, enabling businesses to modify themes and add functions as needed. This flexibility helps merchants better meet customer needs and enhance the user experience.

Furthermore, leveraging generative AI, Shoplazza developed the GenAl marketing material creation platform, which increases material production efficiency by 30% and enables minute-level drawing. The AI website Copilot allows for automatic material generation and intelligent website construction through simple interactions and clicks.

Building a platform is just the first step. Enhancing brand awareness and sales is crucial. Shoplazza offers high-conversion marketing plugins, including promotional tools, membership management systems, and data analysis tools. These plugins help merchants develop precise marketing strategies and engage in real-time customer interactions, boosting loyalty and conversion rates.

The intelligent customer service system, powered by large model technology like ChatGPT, automates human-computer interactions, quickly addresses user inquiries, reduces customer service costs, and improves satisfaction. Advanced model technology also enhances search and recommendation functions, improving accuracy and increasing revenue.

As businesses expand, multi-channel management and order fulfillment become vital. Shoplazza POS solution supports centralized order management, inventory synchronization, and fulfillment optimization, enhancing operational efficiency.

Managing customer lifecycle value is also crucial. Practical after-sales communication tools and services strengthen brand-consumer connections, promoting customer loyalty.

Case Study: ICOICE Cosmetic Contact Lenses

ICOICE, an emerging brand in the Asian cosmetic contact lenses market, faces intense competition. Seeking differentiation, ICOICE turned to the European and American markets. Shoplazza provided a customized independent website solution, including features tailored for cosmetic contact lenses. This solution supports unique purchase functionalities and efficient inventory and order management, enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

The dedicated management system for cosmetic contact lenses improves inventory management and reduces development costs. The independent platform allows ICOICE to engage users throughout the shopping lifecycle, achieving precise marketing and higher conversion rates.

Strategy: Branding, Personalization, and Localization

Successful cross-border E-commerce requires understanding overseas markets and integrating global resources. Branding is key to building consumer trust in independent websites. Personalization and localization are also essential for brand building.

Personalization attracts and retains users. Using big data and AI algorithms, independent websites can analyze user behavior to deliver personalized content and product recommendations, improving user experience and loyalty.

Localization is crucial for market competitiveness. Independent websites must cater to local consumer needs through language translation, currency conversion, and localized payment and logistics solutions. Shoplazza helps businesses adapt to different markets, providing seamless local experiences for international success.

As globalization deepens, independent websites connect brands with global consumers. Shoplazza aims to create a seamless shopping world through technological innovation and global market expansion, collaborating with renowned global enterprises to build an open, win-win E-commerce ecosystem.

Serving merchants across Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America globally, Shoplazza has gained the trust of numerous cross-border E-commerce customers and established solid partnerships with Google, TikTok, Meta, PayPal, and others.

Looking ahead, Shoplazza will continue exploring the E-commerce field with global merchants, optimizing products and services to meet changing market needs. The vision is clear: to transform shopping from a mere transactional activity into an exciting journey of exploration and make retail smarter. Shoplazza aims to create a seamlessly connected shopping world where every purchase is an excellent experience for consumers.

Let's embrace the "post-golden age" of independent websites and continue writing the success story of E-commerce.

