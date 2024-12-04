ShopLiftr Empowers Advertisers by Solving Creative Challenges with Simplified, Scalable Multi-Channel Ad Solutions

The proliferation of retail media networks (RMNs) has intensified the challenges faced by retailers, brands, and agencies in delivering impactful and accurate creative across multiple channels. ShopLiftr's SMART platform offers a comprehensive solution by simplifying these processes. As a Retail Agnostic Media Platform (RAMP), the technology supports any ad size and integrates seamlessly across digital display, video, and digital out-of-home (DOOH) channels, providing unmatched flexibility.

Customization and personalization in creative strategies are critical yet resource-intensive for advertisers. ShopLiftr elevates these efforts through dynamic creative flexibility, real-time geotargeting, and programmatic ad serving. The platform enhances ad relevance and engagement, ensuring precise translation and localization of promotional content in English, Spanish, and French. Features like ads tailored to weather, location, and other local factors further increase campaign impact.

With the ability to ingest high volumes of accurate trade data, ShopLiftr generates thousands of creative variations, promoting a unified messaging strategy. This streamlines costs and boosts brand consistency across diverse retail platforms, effectively tackling the challenges of scaling ad buys.

ShopLiftr has demonstrated remarkable success through numerous collaborations, showcasing its capability to efficiently manage diverse creative needs. One example on the brand front is the execution of a comprehensive campaign for a major beverage company that involved 6 NFL teams, 48 SKUs, resulting in 88,500+ creative variations over a 6-week campaign.

Another example featured a retail client who leveraged ShopLiftr's platform to automate the production of 4,792 ad units each week, highlighting the platform's agility and channel-agnostic functionality. This retailer's campaign includes 479 stores, each with a custom video, 6 video formats, and 1 default ad unit, resulting in 2,875 individual video ad units and 1,917 display ad units each week.

"At ShopLiftr, we are transforming the way advertisers approach creative services. Our SMART platform not only simplifies the complexities of dynamic advertising but also delivers highly targeted, personalized campaigns that drive real-world results - on any screen, in any size, anywhere. We are dedicated to setting a new standard in programmatic digital advertising, empowering our clients to achieve unparalleled success via simple and scalable ad creative solutions. " — Gord Crowson, President & COO at ShopLiftr

By automating and simplifying creative services, ShopLiftr empowers retailers, brands, and agencies to focus on strategic growth rather than operational complexities. Retail media networks and advertisers alike can leverage ShopLiftr's innovative solutions to enhance their creative strategies and achieve superior results.

