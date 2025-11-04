LOS ANGELES , Nov. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced a strategic partnership with AcceleratorCON, a leading expo connecting startups with investors and accelerators to create a new growth pathway for emerging brands. The collaboration will make its debut at AcceleratorCON 2025 on November 7 in New York City, where SHOPLINE and AcceleratorCON will unveil the first 10 founders awarded up to $50,000 each in grants—empowering them with capital, mentorship, and the retail infrastructure to grow on a global scale.

SHOPLINE and AcceleratorCON Partner to Empower Founders with Access to Capital, Mentorship, and Growth Resources

"SHOPLINE was built on the mission of helping entrepreneurs scale without limits," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "Partnering with AcceleratorCON allows us to extend that mission to the broader founder community, connecting them with capital, mentorship, and the retail infrastructure they need to compete globally."

Through the partnership, participants will gain exclusive access to AcceleratorCON's signature programming and SHOPLINE's proven expertise in scaling omnichannel retail brands. Benefits include:

Up to $50,000 in non-dilutive funding — founders selected will receive growth grants to start scaling their business

founders selected will receive growth grants to start scaling their business Capital & Mentorship Access — Direct introductions to accelerators, investors, and industry leaders across the global startup ecosystem.

— Direct introductions to accelerators, investors, and industry leaders across the global startup ecosystem. Visibility & Exposure — Complimentary access to AcceleratorCON's marquee programming, mainstage keynotes, curated networking sessions and monthly coaching sessions.

"Partnering with SHOPLINE brings tremendous value to our community of founders," said Esosa Ighodaro-Johnson, Founder of AcceleratorCON. "By combining SHOPLINE's commerce expertise with AcceleratorCON's platform for accelerator and investor access, we're giving startups a powerful launchpad to achieve scale and long-term success."

This partnership underscores SHOPLINE and AcceleratorCON's shared commitment to empowering founders with the resources, networks, and infrastructure needed to scale faster and smarter. By combining SHOPLINE's commerce expertise with AcceleratorCON's unique platform for accelerator and investor access, the collaboration creates new pathways for startups to thrive in competitive markets.

Founders can now apply for the SHOPLINE x AcceleratorCON Growth Grant.

To learn more about eligibility, program details, and deadlines, click here or visit here.

About AcceleratorCON

AcceleratorCON is a leading startup expo that connects emerging companies with investors, accelerators, and resources across 50+ industries. The annual trade show brings together founders and tech investors for networking, keynote presentations, and panel discussions. For more information, visit AcceleratorCON.com

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SHOPLINE