SHOPLINE and Hive Analytics Announce Partnership to Deliver Full-Stack Growth for Consumer Brands

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced a new partnership with Hive Analytics, a performance marketing and growth strategy agency that builds fractional marketing teams tailored to each brand's unique needs. The collaboration brings together SHOPLINE's global-ready commerce infrastructure with Hive Analytics' acquisition, CRO, and retention capabilities to equip brands with a seamless path from store build to sustainable growth across regions including the U.S., MENA, GCC, and APAC.

A Growth-Ready Foundation for eCommerce Brands

Through the partnership, consumer brands can launch or migrate onto SHOPLINE with a fully optimized, "growth-ready" setup supported by Hive Analytics' dedicated fractional marketing teams. This includes streamlined store execution, CRO and UX-led setup, full-funnel performance marketing, scalable retention strategies, and regional market insights.

"Brands today need both the right technology foundation and the right growth engine," said Christopher Yang, Co-president of SHOPLINE. "Hive Analytics embeds directly into a brand's marketing function, giving them the expertise and speed required to scale effectively. Pairing their model with SHOPLINE's infrastructure creates a clear runway for predictable, long-term growth."

A Partnership Designed to Deliver Full-Stack Growth

Unlike typical agency-platform relationships that focus primarily on integrations, the partnership goes deeper by pairing SHOPLINE's flexible commerce infrastructure with Hive Analytics' ability to function as an internal marketing arm. With more than 60 eCommerce specialists, Hive Analytics equips brands with on-demand access to marketers, creatives, strategists and can stand up a plug-and-play team in as little as two weeks. Their approach has supported brands in generating more than $60M in revenue and achieving an average 3x+ ROAS – results made possible without long-term commitments and with an emphasis on measurable growth from day one.

"Our approach has always centered on operating as an extension of the brand itself," said Adam Mayhew - head of business development at Hive Analytics. "SHOPLINE's flexible, scalable infrastructure matches the way we drive performance, allowing us to deliver full-stack growth on a platform built for global expansion."

The partnership primarily supports growth-stage brands - from post-seed to Series A - as well as mature brands looking to modernize their digital strategy or expand into new markets across fashion, beauty, food and beverage, consumer tech, health and wellness, subscriptions, fintech, and more.

About Hive Analytics

Hive Analytics is a top-tier performance marketing agency utilizing an innovative technique of Fractional Marketing teams to drive ecommerce growth. The company relies on data science, advanced e-commerce tools, and expert talent to unlock maximum profitability for its 200+ clients and solve the challenges of e-commerce.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

