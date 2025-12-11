SHOPLINE Partners with LaunchBoom to Power Seamless Crowdfunding-to-E-Commerce Growth for Product Creators

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced a new strategic partnership with LaunchBoom, the world's largest tech-enabled crowdfunding consultancy. Beginning in 2026, LaunchBoom will integrate SHOPLINE directly into its LaunchKit platform, giving creators a frictionless way to transition from the prelaunch phase to crowdfunding campaigns on Kickstarter and Indiegogo into fully scalable e-commerce businesses.

Streamlining the Path from Pre-Launch to Scalable Commerce

SHOPLINE x LaunchBoom

Through the partnership, creators will be able to automatically sync their pre-launch and crowdfunding data, including reservation funnel signups, customers, and product details, into SHOPLINE the moment their campaigns end. SHOPLINE's checkout, payment processing, and SmartPush tools will be embedded into the LaunchKit ecosystem, establishing SHOPLINE as LaunchBoom's preferred e-commerce platform for brands moving beyond crowdfunding.

"At LaunchBoom, our commitment is to transform our clients' product ideas into profitable businesses," said Will Ford, President and Co-founder at LaunchBoom. "Our partnership with SHOPLINE is a game-changer, making the transition from crowdfunding to e-commerce seamless, affordable, and less risky. By streamlining the transition from crowdfunding to e-commerce, we are enabling our clients to build sustainable, profitable businesses with greater speed and efficiency."

Helping Creators Turn Early Momentum into Long-Term Growth

LaunchBoom has helped more than a thousand creators validate products, sell their first 3,000+ units, and generate six to seven-figure pre-sales before mass production. By pairing that early traction with SHOPLINE's powerful commerce infrastructure, creators can now move from launch to long-term scale with far less operational friction.

"Early-stage startups work incredibly hard to build momentum during pre-launch and crowdfunding," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "By integrating SHOPLINE directly into LaunchKit, we're giving founders a clear and streamlined path to turn that early demand into sustainable commerce and long-term customer growth."

The companies will also spotlight the partnership at LaunchBoom's 'Launch, Scale, Sip' cocktail party at CES, taking place on January 7th in Las Vegas. For more information on the event, please visit: https://hub.launchboom.com/launchscalesip.

About LaunchBoom

LaunchBoom is a tech-enabled crowdfunding/consulting company that helps product creators turn their consumer product ideas into profitable businesses. The combination of LaunchBoom's proprietary software and expert crowdfunding support makes launching a new product simple and affordable. LaunchBoom has developed the world's best solution for helping product creators maximize their new product launches on Kickstarter, Indiegogo, Gamefound, and Backerkit. Since 2013, LaunchBoom has managed over more than one thousand successful consumer product launches raising more than $200+ million. Learn more here: LaunchBoom

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

SOURCE SHOPLINE