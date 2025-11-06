SHOPLINE and Lexore Spark Partner to Deliver AI-Powered Customer Intelligence for Merchants

New integration empowers merchants to build deeper customer connections, drive faster conversions, and strengthen brand loyalty.

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 6, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, today announced a strategic partnership with Lexore Spark to help merchants eliminate guesswork in product development and marketing. By integrating Lexore Spark's AI-powered validation platform directly into SHOPLINE, merchants can now test concepts with real customers, gather instant feedback, and launch only what's proven to sell—reducing risk while accelerating growth.

SHOPLINE x Lexore Spark

This integration provides SHOPLINE merchants with real-time, in-depth insights at scale, enabling them to curate more personalized shopping experiences, optimize product-market fit, and ultimately drive faster conversions and long-term loyalty. By combining SHOPLINE's commerce infrastructure with Lexore Spark's customer intelligence solutions, merchants gain a smarter, more powerful way to scale their eCommerce businesses.

"At SHOPLINE, our mission is to give merchants every advantage to succeed in an increasingly competitive retail environment," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "By partnering with Lexore Spark, we're bringing the power of real-time customer intelligence to our merchants, helping them build stronger connections with their shoppers and translate insights into lasting loyalty."

By integrating with SHOPLINE, Lexore Spark delivers an accessible, high-ROI solution for early-stage and growing brands — eliminating the burden of costly traditional research. Merchants can generate investor-ready traction metrics that boost credibility with buyers, while accessing real-time insights in days instead of weeks. The platform turns customers into active collaborators, fostering community-driven loyalty and repeat purchases, while helping merchants avoid costly missteps like producing unproven products or launching ineffective campaigns. Built for scalability, the integration supports DTC brands at every stage — from testing a single product to scaling into national retail.

"Lexore Spark is designed to help brands listen, adapt, and create in partnership with their customers," said Sequoia Blodgett, Founder and CEO at Lexore Spark. "Together with SHOPLINE, we're making these capabilities widely accessible to merchants of all sizes, giving them a smarter, more intuitive way to grow."

Together, SHOPLINE and Lexore Spark are empowering merchants with AI-driven intelligence to scale smarter, build stronger customer connections, and bring only the most impactful products and experiences to market.

About Lexore Spark

Founded in 2024, Lexore Spark is an AI-powered co-created commerce platform built for direct-to-consumer (DTC) brands. The platform allows brands to test and gather real-time feedback on everything from pricing and packaging to ad creative and events they should host next. At the center is Lexi, an AI Chief Brand Officer who analyzes each brand, spots cultural trends, and generates campaigns that audiences vote on. By transforming consumers into collaborators, Lexore Spark helps brands cut wasted spend, sharpen product–market fit, and make smarter decisions across production, marketing, and community engagement. Headquartered in the United States, Lexore Spark is shaping the next generation of category-defining DTC brands. Learn more at www.lexore.io.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch, and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com. Follow us on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Alyssa Scarpaci

[email protected]

SOURCE SHOPLINE