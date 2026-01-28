SHOPLINE Partners with Flywheel Strategy to Deliver Enterprise-Grade Growth and Operational Expertise to Scaling Brands

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE, the global commerce platform trusted by over 600,000 merchants, scale, and operate more efficiently, today announced a new partnership with Flywheel Strategy, a digital, ecommerce, and business operations advisory firm. Together, SHOPLINE and Flywheel Strategy will provide merchants with integrated technology, strategic guidance, and operational expertise designed to help growing brands scale sustainably and efficiently.

SHOPLINE

Through the partnership, SHOPLINE merchants gain access to Flywheel Strategy's fractional and advisory services across ecommerce technology, digital infrastructure, brand and marketing strategy, and business operations. Flywheel Strategy works as an extension of internal teams, helping brands connect the dots across systems, processes, and people to unlock scalable, customer-first growth.

As more brands look to move from early traction to fully scaled operations, the need for both powerful commerce technology and operational rigor has become increasingly critical. Flywheel Strategy brings enterprise-level methodologies and best practices, shaped by experience with large, global brands, to high-growth businesses that are ready to level up.

"Growth today isn't just about adding more tools, it's about using the right technology in the right way to run a more efficient, resilient business," said Christopher Yang, Co-President of SHOPLINE. "Flywheel Strategy shares our belief that operational excellence is just as important as driving revenue. By partnering with Flywheel, we're giving merchants access to strategic expertise that helps them scale smarter, not just faster."

Flywheel Strategy is known for its focus on efficiency, execution, and measurable impact - values that closely align with SHOPLINE's mission to help merchants simplify complexity while building for long-term growth. From ecommerce tech stacks and data strategy to marketing operations and cross-functional alignment, the partnership enables brands to better integrate how they sell with how they operate.

"As brands scale, the biggest challenges aren't just about selling more. They're about building the right systems, processes, and teams to support sustainable growth," Kate MacCabe shared, Founder at Flywheel Strategy. "Partnering with SHOPLINE allows us to pair enterprise-grade strategy and operational rigor with a powerful commerce platform, giving brands the foundation they need to grow efficiently and confidently."

The partnership reinforces SHOPLINE's growing ecosystem of strategic partners focused on enabling merchants to scale globally while maintaining operational clarity and control. Together, SHOPLINE and Flywheel Strategy give brands the ability to pair a flexible, high-performance commerce platform with hands-on strategic support to drive profitability, efficiency, and sustainable growth.

About Flywheel Strategy

Flywheel was born to operationalize decades of insights and help teams build smarter, faster, and more sustainably.

Flywheel Strategy brings a strategic, systems-first approach to digital growth for brands like Daily Harvest, Thinx, and Mejuri - all companies regularly featured on "Best Of" lists from Forbes, Time, and Fast Company. The Flywheel Strategy team helps organizations translate vision into action by aligning teams, uncovering customer insights, and building the roadmaps that drive real business outcomes.

At the core of Flywheel's approach is a belief that great products are built by aligned teams with clear priorities. The Flywheel Strategy team works alongside leaders and their teams to create scalable structures that turn complexity into clarity—focusing on what matters most and why, to accelerate growth. Learn more about Flywheel Strategy and follow us on LinkedIn to stay up to date on insights and events.

About SHOPLINE

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network. SHOPLINE is headquartered in Singapore with over 2000 employees operating globally. Learn more at www.shopline.com . Follow us on LinkedIn .

SOURCE SHOPLINE