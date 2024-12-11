SHOPLINE Promotes Christopher Yang as Co-President, Amid Rapid Growth and Continuing Innovation in Ecommerce

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE , the leading provider of global commerce platform and solutions trusted by over 600,000 merchants worldwide, today announced the promotion of Christopher Yang as the company's co-president. Previously serving as SHOPLINE's U.S. managing director, Yang was instrumental in driving strategic initiatives to grow market share, enhance customer satisfaction, and achieve sustainable growth.

As both an MBA and an engineer by training, Yang is a seasoned technology executive with a unique blend of deep technical expertise, product strategy acumen, and a proven ability to drive revenue and P&L growth across international markets. Prior to joining SHOPLINE, he held senior leadership roles at industry leaders like Away, Onriva, and Corporate Travel Management, where he spearheaded ecommerce innovations and led platform transformations that significantly enhanced customer experience and operational scalability. Yang is also dedicated to cultivating the next generation of technology leaders through his work as an early-stage venture investor, startup mentor, and advisor.

Yang's leadership over the past year at SHOPLINE saw the launch of a series of innovative product features , underscoring the company's commitment to making it easier, faster, and smarter for merchants to scale their businesses across channels. These include Theme 3.0, offering intuitive design customization and seamless mobile optimization, and an AI-powered store builder that dynamically creates interactive, tailored storefronts based on merchant preferences and brand categories such as health and beauty, fast fashion and home goods.

At the heart of SHOPLINE's integrated commerce capabilities is its focus on enabling deep customer engagement across the entire shopper lifecycle. With first-party data-driven apps like SmartPush, merchants can deliver hyper-personalized experiences through AI-optimized marketing automations, tailored promotions, and features such as abandoned cart recovery and gamified pop-ups. SHOPLINE's customizable loyalty programs, including tiered memberships and personalized rewards, seamlessly integrate online and offline campaigns, enhancing customer lifetime value and enabling merchants to achieve up to 3x revenue increase while strengthening customer relationships.

"What sets SHOPLINE apart is our fully integrated platform designed to help merchants break through the complexities of commerce, coupled with our deep expertise in key retail sectors," said Yang. "With insights drawn from serving over 600,000 merchants and millions of customer touchpoints, we provide unmatched intelligence into what drives engagement and sales across every channel—online, offline, social, or marketplace. SHOPLINE doesn't just solve merchants' current challenges; we empower them to uncover new opportunities, streamline their operations, connect more deeply with shoppers, and accelerate growth."

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is a leading global commerce Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) provider, empowering brands and retailers to build, launch and scale their business around the world. SHOPLINE offers a fully integrated platform that provides merchants with solutions such as ecommerce, POS, social commerce, omni-channel marketing, B2B management, and more. Brands are also empowered to create custom integrations and unique shopping experiences with SHOPLINE's open platform architecture, comprehensive APIs, and extensive global partner network.

