SHOPLINE Unveils Breakthrough Social Commerce Features at Shoptalk, Accelerates U.S. Expansion

LAS VEGAS, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- SHOPLINE , the leading global provider of unified commerce solutions, will unveil key new upgrades and advanced product features at Shoptalk, the landmark global gathering of retail and eCommerce leaders. With social commerce expected to reach $2.9 trillion by 2026 , SHOPLINE is positioned to help brands capitalize on this fast-growing trend with its industry-leading, all-in-one solution that combines digital advertising, omnichannel selling, conversational commerce, and real-time shopper intelligence.

One of the standout features available through SHOPLINE's social media integration is the ability for brands to synchronize products efficiently and track performance with pixels and APIs, while also leveraging customer data to create tailored audience lists for precise ad retargeting. SHOPLINE's social integration also enables advanced capabilities, including messaging event reporting, which assesses ad effectiveness on messaging apps, and offline conversion API, which allows physical stores to track offline advertising effectiveness.

Already trusted by over 600,000 merchants worldwide, SHOPLINE's all-in-one digital commerce solution is known for its ease of setup, seamless data migration, and effortless integration with third-party tools and services. Built using industry-leading technology and strategic partnerships, SHOPLINE offers powerful open API infrastructure and advanced customization options, giving brands the flexibility to tailor their commerce operations as their business grows.

At a time when many legacy eCommerce platforms are raising prices and prioritizing the needs of large enterprises, SHOPLINE remains committed to democratizing digital commerce by offering a true one-stop solution that is adaptive and flexible, seamlessly catering to both SMB and enterprise brands, ensuring scalability and future-proofing for businesses despite evolving market conditions. Instead of relying on a patchwork of expensive third-party services, brands who choose SHOPLINE benefit from a cost-effective yet feature-rich unified solution — while benefiting from powerful integrations, including the new social commerce capabilities, that legacy platforms can't currently match.

Nadia Tan, director of global marketing solutions partnerships APAC at Meta, which has been a partner with SHOPLINE since 2018, said: "Meta builds technologies that help people connect, find communities and grow businesses; a purpose closely aligned with that of SHOPLINE. With an established and close global partnership, we're excited to support SHOPLINE's continued growth in the US market. Their best-of-breed integration using Meta's latest APIs ensures consistent and accurate data synchronization, resulting in higher performing ads for their customers."

Founded in 2013, SHOPLINE is one of Asia's largest and fastest growing commerce Software-as-a-Service providers, with about 2,000 employees worldwide. The company is now deepening its roots in the U.S. market, led by recently appointed U.S. Managing Director Christopher Yang, a veteran e-commerce and technology leader who brings a deep understanding of the needs and expectations of U.S. retailers and consumers.

"Our U.S. expansion marks a pivotal moment in SHOPLINE's journey as we work to meet global demand for powerful but intuitive unified commerce solutions built to help brands reach, engage and convert their customers at every touchpoint," Yang said. "We believe retailers of all sizes should be free to access the best possible technologies — from innovative social commerce features to powerful point-of-sale and distribution capabilities — as they grow their brands. I can't wait to share our latest unified commerce innovations at this year's Shoptalk."

SHOPLINE will kick off this year's Shoptalk by hosting a private dinner on March 17 at the iconic House of Blues (Foundation Room) in Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas. Yang and other SHOPLINE executives will also showcase the platform's new features at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas on March 18 and March 19. Send your RSVP for the SHOPLINE dinner, and book a personalized live demo or visit SHOPLINE at Shoptalk booth #1850 to see the latest product features in action.

