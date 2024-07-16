ShopMy Launches 'Opportunities' To Revolutionize Creator Marketing with Guaranteed Social Mentions

"Briefless" Feature Champions Creators' Authenticity and Monetization While Ensuring Brands Higher ROI and Streamlined Collaboration

BOSTON, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, ShopMy unveils ShopMy Opportunities, a groundbreaking feature in creator collaboration that represents a paradigm shift in digital marketing, offering a direct alternative to paid social and search advertising. This new offering allows brands to provide fixed payments to creators for guaranteed authentic social mentions, while giving creators full creative control and guaranteed income. Opportunities joins ShopMy's robust suite of brand-creator collaboration tools, including paid campaigns, affiliate marketing, and gifting, all backed by powerful data analytics and scalability.

ShopMy Opportunities Feature Launch

Opportunities are shared and tracked in a fully automated manner and can be crafted and sent to creators in minutes. Brands then gain immediate access to their leaderboard, enabling them to monitor the performance of all participating creators. Beta testing, including brands like Chan Luu, Dr.Diamond Metacine, and SIMKHAI, has shown an average 5x return on investment and increased brand engagement and trust.

Empowering Creators

ShopMy Opportunities provide creators with autonomy, allowing them full control over their content without the constraints of traditional campaign structures. There are no complicated requirements or approval periods, and creators are free to post products in a way that resonates with their audience. Along with meaningful commission payments, creators can earn guaranteed payments for completing an Opportunity, allowing them to enhance their revenue stream.

"Having worked on the marketing side for years, I believe this new feature is a game changer for both the creator and the brand.ˮ said Elizabeth Cook, a content creator with 24k followers, "It is a seamless process and I especially love how all mentions and data are sent to the brand in real time...I also appreciated the flexibility to share authentically, seamlessly weaving it into my everyday content. Working with a brand that honors and supports my creative journey that has been truly rejuvenating.ˮ

Enhancing Brand Reach

For brands, ShopMy Opportunities represents a paradigm shift in digital marketing, offering a direct alternative to paid social and search advertising. By leveraging Opportunities, brands can secure organic content placements and drive high-quality engagement at scale, backed by data, without the complexities of contracts or content approvals.

"Opportunities represents a major leap forward in creator marketing, offering unprecedented scale and efficiency for brands while preserving creative control for creators," said Harry Rein, CEO of ShopMy. "Given the 70% adoption rate of our recent Lookbooks instant gifting feature, we anticipate rapid uptake of Opportunities. Early results show returns significantly outperforming comparable channels, making this a game-changer for brands seeking authentic, high-performing creator partnerships."

Key Features of ShopMy Opportunities:

Creators receive payments for sharing affiliate links or tagged social content, ensuring a reliable income stream. Creative Freedom: Eliminates content reviews and approval processes, empowering creators to promote brands naturally.

Eliminates content reviews and approval processes, empowering creators to promote brands naturally. ROI-Driven: Offers competitive cost-per-click rates compared to traditional advertising channels, as demonstrated by recent campaigns on ShopMy.

Industry Impact

ShopMy Opportunities challenges the status quo of creator marketing, bridging the gap between performance-based affiliate marketing and paid social campaigns. This hybrid model promises brands higher ROI and creators more stable earnings, marking a pivotal moment in the evolution of digital marketing strategies.

Beginning today, brands will be able to sign up for this new feature, which compliments the full suite of ShopMy tools. To learn more or request a demo, visit: https://shopmy.us/home/brands

About ShopMy

ShopMy is the leading end-to-end social commerce solution connecting the worldʼs most engaged creators of all sizes, with the biggest and most influential brands. Founded in 2020 by Harry Rein, CEO; Chris Tinsley, President; and Tiffany Lopinsky COO, ShopMy has experienced exponential growth, expanding from 12,000 to 60,000 vetted creators in just one year, adding approximately 4,000 creators monthly. The platform currently facilitates over $25 million in monthly transactions for brand partners and recently announced a $26.5M Series A led by Inspired Capital, AlleyCorp, and entrepreneurial ShopMy creators. ShopMy employs a dispersed workforce of 50 employees throughout the United States.

