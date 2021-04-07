Shopoff Realty Investments Acquires 14-Acre Neighborhood Shopping Center in Fullerton, CA

IRVINE, Calif., April 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has acquired Sunrise Village, a shopping center located at 1020 Rosecrans Ave., in Fullerton, Calif.

"Sunrise Village is nestled into a well-established community in the North Orange County City of Fullerton," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "Like many neighborhood shopping centers, this property has suffered the impacts of the pandemic-induced recession. We envision a unique opportunity with this asset to work with the city and add value that will serve the interests of the community for the future."

The property is located at the intersection of Euclid Street and Rosecrans Avenue. The 14-acre neighborhood shopping center is anchored by a CVS, with additional neighborhood and food service tenants such as Del Taco, Papa Johns, Coffee Code and an optometrist office.

Well-located within an established neighborhood of Fullerton, the center benefits from nearly 140,000 existing nearby residents. The property location provides convenient access to Imperial Highway (90) to the north, the 57 freeway to the east, the 91 freeway to the south and Beach Blvd. (39) to the west, making it a very central location easily accessible in all directions. In addition, this family-friendly city benefits from several major employers including California State University, Fullerton, which employs over 3,800, the St. Jude Medical Center employing over 2,900, and Raytheon, employing over 1,400.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 29-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Contact:

Julie Leber

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1391

[email protected]

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

Related Links

https://www.shopoff.com/

