Shopoff Realty Investments Adds Torry Lozano as Director of Construction

IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Torry Lozano has joined the company as the director of construction. Lozano brings more than three decades of experience in construction and development to his new role with Shopoff.

"This year Shopoff has begun to focus more intently on ground-up development than ever before, with projects like our I-10 logistics center in Riverside County and the Parkhouse Residences condominium project at Uptown Newport," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "Securing a seasoned development and construction industry professional like Torry Lozano, will only bolster our already stellar development team and add invaluable experience to this growing part of our business."

In this new role, Lozano will have direct responsibility during the pre-construction and construction phase of Shopoff's projects, helping identify and assess risk as well as managing expectations around cost, schedule, quality and feasibility throughout all the phases of development to ensure the decisions made in concept become reality.

Torry Lozano, Director of Construction for Shopoff Realty Investments, added, "Working in construction for more than 35 years, I am looking forward to lending my expertise, and collaborating with the dynamic team of real estate professionals at Shopoff, as we develop landmark projects across the country."

Lozano started his career as a framer and finish carpenter, before receiving a B1 general contractor's license at the age of 24. Lozano specialized in building high-end custom homes in Malibu, Beverly Hills and other areas of Los Angeles County before moving to Orange County and building homes in Newport Coast.

In 2000, he joined forces with Bacchus Development and moved into commercial construction. Prior to joining Shopoff, Lozano most recently served as director of construction with the Kelemen Company, where he was responsible for all construction, development, and entitlement related activities.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Contact: Jill Swartz

Spotlight Marketing Communications

949.427.1389

[email protected]

SOURCE Shopoff Realty Investments

Related Links

http://www.shopoff.com

