Shopoff Realty Investments Appoints Edward Morrell as Chief Financial Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments, a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has appointed Edward Morrell as its new chief financial officer.

Morrell joined Shopoff Realty Investments in August 2016 and has served as the company's vice president of financial reporting. In this role, he was responsible for all accounting associated with Shopoff's various real estate funds as well as the direct management of several members of Shopoff's finance and accounting department.

"Mr. Morrell has been an integral member of our finance and accounting team for nearly three years, always leading by example with the highest integrity, professionalism and attention to detail," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "It is important for our company to promote from within and reward individuals who dedicate themselves to Shopoff and its' unique real estate investment strategy. Mr. Morrell knows this company and our vision better than most, and is far and wide the best fit to lead our accounting and finance team and help drive our company's financial strategy moving forward."

In this new position, Morrell will be a key member of the executive management team, playing a strategic role in the overall management of the company. He will be accountable for the administrative, financial, and risk management operations of the company including development of the financial and operational strategy, which directly impacts the success of the company. Morrell will also be a member of the company's investment committee.

Morrell has more than 16 years of experience in various finance and accounting roles. Prior to joining Shopoff in 2016, he most recently served as controller for Orange County real estate investment firm, Kairos Investment Management. Previous to this position, Morrell served as controller for LBA Realty, an Irvine, Calif.-based commercial and industrial real estate firm. In these roles Morrell was responsible for all fund, property management, company financial and tax reporting, as well as annual audits and budgets, and played a supervisory role for multiple employees. Morrell holds a Bachelor of Science degree from Cornell University, and is a Certified Public Accountant in both California and New York.

Morrell added, "I am proud to be taking on the role of CFO for Shopoff and advancing into this executive position with a company and leaders that I greatly respect. I look forward to continuing to work with our dedicated and hardworking accounting team, and assisting our business move forward to meet our larger financial goals in the coming years."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 27-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 27-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any investment strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

