Shopoff Realty Investments Closes Shopoff Land Fund V Private Placement Following $71 Million Equity Raise

Shopoff Land Fund V is a private placement offering that invests in opportunistic and value-add commercial real estate and land assets across the United States. The fund intends to acquire assets that are fully built, partially built, mapped or unentitled real estate, typically held by lenders, builders or undercapitalized developers, to be proactively entitled or repurposed. The focus of the acquisitions is to enhance the value of the real property through entitlements, with an event-driven sale to developers.

"As an active member of the real estate investment community for over 25 years, our firm's real estate and land entitlement expertise allows us to acquire challenging properties and add value through entitlements, ultimately providing positive returns," explained Shopoff Realty Investments CEO William Shopoff. "Attracting investors who understand the unique real estate investment offering our fund provided, we were able to achieve our capital raise and fully subscribe the fund."

Shopoff Land Fund V is the fifth fund in a series of offerings that focus on investing in land and commercial properties that provide a value add opportunity through entitlements. Returns are created primarily through full cycle capital gain events where Shopoff typically returns capital when asset investment goals are met.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 26-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 26-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offerings memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that this strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of the Fund. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 1120, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

