Shopoff Realty Investments Completes More Than $347 Million in Real Estate Transactions in 2020

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company completed more than $347.7 million in real estate transactions in the year 2020. The firm's yearly activity includes 13 dispositions totaling $163.1 million, and seven acquisitions totaling $184.6 million.

"From purchasing land on the Las Vegas Strip for hotel development, to finalizing plans for 30 luxury condos in Newport Beach at Uptown Newport, and also selling our Anaheim Lincoln Townhome project to a public homebuilder, these select examples represent a taste of how our firm was able to have a stellar year, full of activity, despite the challenges that came with 2020," explained Shopoff Realty Investments president and chief executive officer, William Shopoff. "We anticipate an even more robust pipeline for 2021 and perhaps an even more successful year, as we move forward on many project dispositions, including sales that were pushed from last year."

The Shopoff team was able to navigate 2020's unprecedented challenges, including managing through the pandemic, pivoting to remote working, and even transitioning to remote City Council meetings in order to continue the progress on its many entitlement projects.

"We look forward to continuing this positive momentum, buying assets we can potentially transform into their highest and best use, and disposing of current holdings where we believe we have already added significant value," added Shopoff. "Without such a tremendous team of real estate professionals we would not have been so successful last year, and I look forward to seeing all this team can accomplish in this new year, continuing to create real estate projects that make a difference in communities."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 29-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

