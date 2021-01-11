Shopoff Realty Investments Donates 123 Acres in Cherry Valley For New Public Park & Open Space

CHERRY VALLEY, Calif., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-added real estate investments, announced today that its affiliate, TSG Cherry Valley, L.P., has donated 123 acres to the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation & Park District's foundation for a future park and open space.

The land located on Cherry Valley Boulevard will be transformed in the future by the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation & Park District into a sports park with baseball fields, open space, trails and other recreational areas for public use.

"As part of our commitment to the communities where we work, we are pleased to announce that we have donated the Danny Thomas Ranch property to help bring critically needed sports facilities in the region," said Shopoff Realty Investments President and Chief Executive Officer William Shopoff. "We are delighted to be supporting the Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation & Park District's mission to bring new recreational opportunities to local youth and families."

Shopoff initially purchased the land in 2018. The property was previously owned by comedian and entertainer Danny Thomas who built a home on the property in the 1960's which became known as the "Danny Thomas Ranch." The property has been used for agricultural operations over the past several decades.

"On behalf of the Board, we wish to thank the Shopoff team for this generous donation which will allow our Park District to expand in the future and serve the local community for generations to come," said Beaumont-Cherry Valley Recreation & Park District Chairman Dan Hughes.

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

