Shopoff Realty Investments Promotes Brian Rupp to Executive Vice President, Real Estate

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that Brian Rupp has been promoted to the role of executive vice president, real estate for the firm, and will now lead the company's real estate team. Rupp was previously the interim head of real estate for the firm.

"Brian has been an integral member of this firm over the past 15 years, becoming an essential and trusted leader on our team," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "Brian's promotion to executive vice president, real estate, is well deserved as he has been a constant pillar at the firm and devoted himself to our unique strategy for more than a decade."

Rupp joined The Shopoff Group, the predecessor of Shopoff Realty Investments, in 2005 as project manager, and has worked closely on Shopoff's various real estate and entitlement projects over the past 15 years. In this new role, Rupp will be responsible for management of the real estate department, determining the direction of both land and commercial real estate acquisitions and dispositions, as well as assessing and directing where the company deploys capital. Rupp will lead the real estate investment teams, providing insight, management and direction, in addition to completing all fund transactions and maintaining portfolio developments.

Rupp added, "I've had the privilege to be a part of Shopoff's growth through various market cycles over the past 15 years, and look forward to continuing to lend my expertise and leadership to this dynamic real estate team as we continue to evolve in the years to come."

In addition to Rupp's promotion, Shopoff has also added Jenny Rocci as the new senior development manager for the firm. Rocci has 15 years of experience working in planning, land use, and real estate development. Her shift to predominantly development and construction ensued after obtaining a master's degree in real estate development from the University of Southern California in 2017. Following graduation, Rocci worked on managing entitlements and executing construction of Class A self-storage facilities for Johnson Development Associates.

In addition to her master's degree, Rocci holds a bachelor's degree from California Polytechnic State University, San Luis Obispo in city and regional planning. Rocci is a member of Urban Land Institute (ULI), NAIOP and Commercial Real Estate Women Network (CREW), and is on the board for the University of Southern California's Alumni in Real Estate Network.

Rupp added, "With her expertise in entitlements and construction, Jenny will make a terrific addition to the development team, bringing her unique professional experience as we continue to embark on new projects across the country."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

