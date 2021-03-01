Shopoff Realty Investments Promotes James O'Malley to Senior Vice President - Forward Planning

IRVINE, Calif., March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that James O'Malley has been promoted to the role of Senior Vice President – Forward Planning for the firm, and will now lead the Development team under Executive Vice President – Real Estate, Brian Rupp.

"Over the past five years, James has become an integral part of the development team and has proven a true champion for Shopoff's development projects," explained Shopoff Realty Investments President and CEO William Shopoff. "Spearheading many of our noteworthy projects, such as the Magnolia Tank Farm mixed-use development in Huntington Beach, and the Anaheim South Street townhome development, James' efforts and expertise have been a vital component to moving many Shopoff projects across the finish line."

With more than 38 years of experience in the real estate industry, O'Malley joined Shopoff in April 2016, acting as the firm's Vice President – Development. In this new role as Senior Vice President – Forward Planning, O'Malley will lead the development team throughout a project's development cycle, from land acquisition, due diligence and the entitlement process, to ultimately managing the sale of assets.

James is active in representing Shopoff throughout the real estate and local community, as an Orange County Building Industry Association Board Member, a member of the Huntington Beach Wetland Conservancy Board, as well as other industry affiliated group memberships. Prior to his role with Shopoff, he held the position of Vice President, Land Acquisitions for Meritage Homes of Southern California.

O'Malley, added, "Working with the talented team at Shopoff, I've been fortunate to have the opportunity to spearhead some amazing projects for the firm, and look forward to continuing to support Shopoff's vision for its properties and land, transforming them into products that provide better uses for our communities."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 29-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 29-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

Disclosures

This is not an offering to buy or sell any securities. Such offer may only be made through the offering's memorandum to qualified purchasers. Any investment in Shopoff Realty Investments programs involves substantial risks and is suitable only for investors who have no need for liquidity and who can bear the loss of their entire investment. There is no assurance that any strategy will succeed to meet its investment objectives. The performance of this asset is not indicative of future results of other assets. Securities offered through Shopoff Securities, Inc. member FINRA/SIPC, 2 Park Plaza, Suite 770, Irvine, CA 92614, (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

