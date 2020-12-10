Shopoff Realty Investments Sells 74 Acres of Raw Land in Premier Skiing Destination, Taos Ski Valley

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Shopoff Realty Investments ("Shopoff"), a national manager of opportunistic and value-add real estate investments, announced today that the company has successfully sold 74 acres of land in Taos Ski Valley, New Mexico to the Taos Land and Cattle Company I, LLC, owned by Robert F. Corroon Jr.

The property is located in the Kachina Basin area of Taos Ski Valley, which offers views of Kachina Peak at an elevation of 10,200 feet as well as close proximity to skiing and hiking activities. Shopoff acquired the property in 2017 and was planning a luxury resort with two boutique hotels and associated vacation villas.

"Located in New Mexico's premier skiing destination, this unique property has a lot of potential for the buyer who is already a large land owner in the area," explained Shopoff Realty Investments president and chief executive officer, William Shopoff. "We look forward to seeing what comes of this property in the future."

About Shopoff Realty Investments

Shopoff Realty Investments is an Irvine, California-based real estate firm with a 28-year history of value-add and opportunistic investing across the United States. The company primarily focuses on proactively generating appreciation through the repositioning of commercial income-producing properties and the entitlement of land assets. The 28-year history includes operating as Asset Recovery Fund, Eastbridge Partners and Shopoff Realty Investments (formerly known as The Shopoff Group). Performance has varied in this time frame, with certain offerings generating losses. For additional information, please visit www.shopoff.com or call (844) 4-SHOPOFF.

