Shoppable's Universal Checkout Plugin Is Now Available in ChatGPT

The launch, built on the universal checkout MCP server Shoppable released earlier this year, makes it the first commerce infrastructure provider to offer multi-retailer product discovery and cart-building through the ChatGPT Plugin Directory, reaching the platform's 900 million weekly active users.

NEW YORK, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Shoppable, the commerce infrastructure company that pioneered universal checkout technology, today announced that its plugin is now available in the ChatGPT Plugin Directory. The launch brings Shoppable's full multi-retailer product discovery and frictionless cart-building capabilities to ChatGPT's 900 million weekly active users. The plugin is available today for ChatGPT users in the United States who can explore Shoppable's universal catalog of 500 million products.

The launch builds on infrastructure Shoppable has spent 15 years developing. The company holds four U.S. patents covering multi-retailer universal checkout—technology originally engineered to let consumers buy from any retailer without leaving a publisher's content or a brand's ad. That same architecture now powers product discovery and cart-building inside AI conversations.

"We built Shoppable on a simple idea: the cart should come to the consumer, wherever they already are," said Heather Udo, Founder and CEO of Shoppable. "Now that means bringing cart-building inside a conversation with AI. By pairing ChatGPT's deep contextual intelligence with our universal cart, you can ask AI to help you find gifts for a child's birthday, pick out a new skincare routine, and be redirected to Shoppable's website to buy everything from multiple different retailers with a single, unified click."

A Single Infrastructure for AI Commerce

Shoppable's rollout in ChatGPT marks a significant expansion of its commerce infrastructure. The company previously launched the industry's first universal checkout Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, adopting an open standard for AI connectivity. Shoppable's plugin for ChatGPT gives brands a single connection to a universal checkout backend, multi-retailer product discovery, cart consolidation, and transaction handling.

Core Benefits for Shoppers

One-Click Multi-Retailer Checkout: Consumers no longer have to manage separate carts across different retail websites or deal with fragmented, single-item boxes. Shoppable's Universal Checkout combines orders from entirely different retailers into one cart.

Perfect for Curated Looks: This capability is purpose-built for lifestyle curation. Whether decorating your front doorstep, looking for ideas of what to wear to a wedding, or assembling a multi-brand beauty routine, users can explore the entire AI-recommended collection and then be redirected to Shoppable's website to purchase it with one frictionless checkout.

Intelligence Meets Retail Scale: The app pairs ChatGPT's background reasoning and intelligence with brand name merchant inventory. Users can ask highly specific questions ("Find me glittery gifts for a 6 year old under $50"), and receive precise, purchase-ready product recommendations.

Availability

The Shoppable plugin in ChatGPT is officially live today. ChatGPT users can add it directly from the ChatGPT Plugin Directory and start a chat with "@Shoppable" by name. When a shopper starts a ChatGPT prompt with "@Shoppable," ChatGPT automatically surfaces the plugin and uses relevant context to help with the request. The first time someone uses the plugin, ChatGPT prompts them to connect so they can see what data may be shared.

"Every big shift in shopping came from removing a step: the store to the catalog, the catalog to the website, the website to the app," Udo said. "This is the same shift. Around 2010, having an ecommerce site went from a nice-to-have to table stakes. We think agentic commerce hits that same point faster, and we built the plumbing so any merchant can be ready for it on day one."

Access Shoppable's ChatGPT Plugin here.

About Shoppable

Shoppable is the commerce infrastructure company behind the first patented universal checkout technology, built on the idea that the point of sale should come to the consumer, not the other way around. Founded in 2011 by Heather Udo, Shoppable holds four U.S. patents and has spent 15 years powering off-site commerce for Fortune 100 brands and media companies across social, publisher content, connected TV, and now AI. Shoppable was a 2014 Webby Award Honoree for Online Shopping, a 2016 Webby Honoree for Technical Achievement, and was named one of Entrepreneur Magazine's "100 Brilliant Companies." Learn more at shoppable.com.

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SOURCE SHOPPABLE